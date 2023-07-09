Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 23 at Southwick

Jett Lawrence led every lap of both motos in the Southwick Nationals at The Wick 338 and to keep his perfect streak alive after Round 6 of the Pro Motocross, Round 23 of SuperMotocross season. The season has now passed the halfway point.

Another perfect week in which Lawrence banked 50 more points allowed him to increase his lead over second placer Dylan Ferrandis to 67. Aaron Plessinger is third in the standings with a deficit of 90 points, which is close to two full rounds. With such a massive lead, the only thing Lawrence needs to think about is how to complete his sweep of the season.

RESULTS: Click here for full 450 Results ; Click here for 250 Results

In his second race back since missing three rounds to injury, Chase Sexton stood on the podium for the third time with a second-place finish overall. The math was easy as Sexton finished second in both motos, but he was seven seconds behind the leader in Race 1 and 16 seconds behind in the second race. Sexton’s crowning moment of the weekend was getting the holeshot in Moto 1.

Ferrandis was the holeshot winner in Moto 2, but as the race wound down intense training during the week and the brutal conditions of riding in the sand depleted his energy. Ferrandis faded to third in that race and combined with a third in Moto 1, he slotted into third overall.

Moto 1 Results | Lap Chart | Fastest Segment Times

Moto 2 Results | Lap Chart | Fastest Segment Times

Consolation Race

In fact, the math was easy all the way down to fourth, which is where Plessinger finished both motos and the overall. Plessinger needed to work his way through the field in the second race to secure that top-five result.

Five riders each earned 27 points and their overall positions were determined by who had the best Moto 2 results. Garrett Marchbanks finished 10th in his first race after fading late in the going but he redeemed himself in Race 2 to finish fifth ahead of Jose Butron.

Butron’s sixth-place finish placed him sixth on the leader chart with Chris Canning finishing seventh in Moto 2 and overall. Adam Cianciarulo finished eighth in the second race and was relegated to eighth overall with the tie breaker.

In ninth with a 5-10, Ty Masterpool climbed back into the top 10 after a mechanical failure in Moto 2 at RedBud dropped him outside that mark.

Click here for 450 Overall results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points

Combined SMX points

There was a new winner for the second straight week in the 250 class.

Last week Haiden Deegan earned his first SuperMotocross win at RedBud after Hunter Lawrence crashed early in Moto 2. It was Tom Vialle’s turn to climb to the top of the box at Southwick by a slim one-point margin over Justin Cooper.

Vialle got his first moto win in the first race and got a great start to Moto 2 with the holeshot. He was unable to hold onto it as Jo Shimoda got around him before the halfway point. He lost second to Cooper a short while later, but clung to the podium with a third-place in that race.

Moto 1 Results | Lap Chart | Fastest Segment Times

Moto 2 Results | Lap Chart | Fastest Segment Times

Consolation Race

Cooper finished second in both motos and made up significant ground on the points leaders. Had he not missed High Point due to a crash in the prelims for that round, he would be in a heated battle with Lawrence and Deegan for the championship.

Shimoda struggled in Moto 1 and failed to crack the top five. His sixth-place finish in that race made it impossible to win the overall but for a rider who has been winless since the final race of 2022, winning was the primary concern.

Click here for 250 Overall results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points

Combined SMX points

RJ Hampshire posted consistent finishes in the two races with a third in Moto 1 and fourth in Moto 2 to place him fourth in the overall standings. Hampshire is third in the Pro Motocross standings with only a 13-point deficit to the leader.

In his second race back from injury, Seth Hammaker rounded out the top five with results of seventh in Moto 1 and fifth in Moto 2.

Deegan had the most to celebrate at Southwick. When Lawrence experienced an engine failure in Moto 1, he failed to earn any points for that race and handed the championship lead to Deegan. Both riders struggled in Moto 2 with Lawrence making up only a little of the ground his lost in the first race.

Deegan ended the day sixth overall with a 4-10 and 29 points, which was enough to give him a five-point advantage as the season crosses the halfway point.

Lawrence finished 26th in Moto 1 and eighth in Moto 2 to earn only 13 points.

2023 Motocross Results

Round 5: Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan win

Round 4: Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence still winning

Round 3: Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence continue to win

Round 2: Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence win again

Round 1: Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence win

2023 Supercross Results

Round 17: Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence win

Round 16: Chase Sexton, RJ Hampshire win

Round 15: Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence win

Round 14: Justin Barcia, Max Anstie win

Round 13: Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence win

Round 12: Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence win

Round 11: Eli Tomac bounces back with sixth win

Round 10: Chace Sexton wins, penalized

Round 9: Ken Roczen wins

Round 8: Eli Tomac wins 7th Daytona

Round 7: Cooper Webb wins second race

Race 6: Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence win

Race 5: Cooper Webb, Hunter Lawrence win

Race 4: Eli Tomac, Hunter Lawrence win

Race 3: Chase Sexton, Levi Kitchen win

Race 2: Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence win

Round 1: Eli Tomac, Jett Lawrence win

2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings

Week 21: The Lawrence brothers remain perfect

Week 20: Cooper Webb moves up

Week 19: Jett Lawrence pulls away

Week 18: Jett Lawrence rockets to the top

Week 16: Chase Sexton takes SX title

Week 15: Eli Tomac is back on top

Week 14: Justin Barcia, most of top 20, hold steady

Week 13: Justin Barcia leapfrogs the Big Three

Week 12: Eli Tomac gains momentum

Week 11: Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac overtake Chase Sexton

Week 10: Chase Sexton leads with consistency

Week 8: Chase Sexton unseats Eli Tomac

Week 7: Jason Anderson narrowly trails Eli Tomac

Week 6: Perfect Oakland night keeps Eli Tomac first

Week 5: Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton close gap

Week 4: Eli Tomac retakes lead

Week 3: Ken Roczen takes the top spot

Week 2: Ken Roczen moves up; Chase Sexton falls

Week 1: Eli Tomac tops 450s; Jett Lawrence 250s

