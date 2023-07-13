Jett Reynolds will miss Spring Creek with illness

Just when it seemed the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team was returning to full strength, Jett Reynolds will sit out Round 7 of the Pro Motocross season, Round 24 of SuperMotocross at Spring Creek in Millville, Minnesota one week after missing Southwick with food poisoning. Reynolds continues to recover from illness.

This comes on the heels of the announcement that teammate Austin Forkner will make his first Pro Motocross appearance at Spring Creek, (Forkner was injured in the opening lap of the Supercross season), and one week after Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda won his first moto since the 2022 season-ender at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

Reynolds missed the 2023 Supercross season to injury before returning to action in Round 1 of Pro Motocross with a 14th-place finish overall. That remains his only top-15 in four rounds although he came close with a 16th at RedBud. Nearly all of the Pro Circuit Kawasaki riders have missed races in 2023 due to injury.

Shimoda missed the early rounds of Supercross before returning to action in Round 13 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

Another of the Pro Kawasaki riders, Seth Hammaker returned two rounds ago at RedBud and immediately scored a top-10. His eighth-place was eclipsed last week as he earned a fifth overall at Southwick.

“We’re hoping the weather holds off for us at Millville,” said Iain Southwell, Pro Circuit Kawasaki team manager in a press release. “We’ve got a different rider line this week with Austin making his return to racing. He has been looking great at the practice track the last couple of weeks and we’re excited to have him back racing. He will join Jo, Seth, and Ryder. Jett is still getting better after not feeling well enough to race at Southwick and will sit out Millville.”

450 riders

Cooper Webb , concussion at Nashville, banged up ahead of RedBud practice

Eli Tomac, Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal

Justin Barcia , collarbone and shoulder

Christian Craig, elbow

Marvin Musquin, wrist

Malcolm Stewart, knee | Signs two-year extension

Chase Sexton, concussion | returned at RedBud

Jason Anderson , vertebrae | returned at RedBud

Aaron Plessinger, hip | returned at Salt Lake City

Dylan Ferrandis , concussion | returned at Pala