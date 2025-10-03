Sweden replaces Kuala Lumpur on 2025 World Supercross (WSX) schedule

Sweden will host a race on the 2025 World Supercross World Championship schedule, replacing Kuala Lumpur, which was to be the opening round.

The withdrawal of Kuala Lumpur’s Stadium Merdeka as the season opener was due to the promoter’s inability to meet the requirements to host the opening round or secure an alternative venue. Sweden keeps the calendar at five rounds spread over five continents. With the loss of the British GP in 2025, this change in schedule puts Europe back on the schedule.

“We are thrilled to confirm that our season will head back to Europe, and in particular to Sweden, a country with a passion for two-wheeled motorsport,” said Tom Burwell, CEO of World Supercross. “The Swedish GP will be a fantastic addition to the Championship and the ideal setting for the penultimate round. We were let down at this late stage by the Stadium Merdeka, despite the significant time, investment, and commitment that went into bringing world-class supercross to Malaysia for the very first time. Thanks to the relentless work of our team and the backing of our partners, we’ve turned disappointment into momentum. Sweden completes a five-round Championship across five continents in 2025, ahead of what is shaping up to be our biggest season yet.

The 2025 season will now begin in Buenos Aires on 8 November, before visiting Vancouver, the Gold Coast in Australia, Stockholm, and finally Cape Town for the season finale. Sweden slots into the gap between Australia and South Africa. Haiden Deegan was recently announced as one of the wild card riders for that round.

“The World Supercross Championship continues to grow as a truly global competition, and we welcome the addition of Sweden to the 2025 calendar,” said Jorge Viegas, President of the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme. “While it is always unfortunate when local circumstances prevent an event from proceeding as planned, the resilience shown by World Supercross and its partners ensures that riders, teams, and fans will still enjoy an outstanding season across five continents. The FIM remains fully committed to supporting the Championship and its long-term success.”

