MLB: Miami Marlins at Minnesota Twins
Texas Rangers managerial search focused on former NL manager Skip Schumaker
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
Mets overhaul Carlos Mendoza’s staff after missing playoffs with massive payroll
NCAA Basketball: Tarleton State at Baylor
Tarleton State places Billy Gillispie on leave after getting anonymous complaint

Can Bourne be counted on in fantasy going forward?
Can Bourne be counted on in fantasy going forward?
Dvorchak: 'Put some respect on Stafford's name'
Dvorchak: ‘Put some respect on Stafford’s name’
Schlittler 'very good pitcher' heading into 2026
Schlittler ‘very good pitcher’ heading into 2026

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Sweden replaces Kuala Lumpur on 2025 World Supercross (WSX) schedule

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published October 3, 2025 03:04 PM
WSX 2025 Sweden announced cropped.jpg

World Supercross Championship

World Supercross Championship

Sweden will host a race on the 2025 World Supercross World Championship schedule, replacing Kuala Lumpur, which was to be the opening round.

The withdrawal of Kuala Lumpur’s Stadium Merdeka as the season opener was due to the promoter’s inability to meet the requirements to host the opening round or secure an alternative venue. Sweden keeps the calendar at five rounds spread over five continents. With the loss of the British GP in 2025, this change in schedule puts Europe back on the schedule.

“We are thrilled to confirm that our season will head back to Europe, and in particular to Sweden, a country with a passion for two-wheeled motorsport,” said Tom Burwell, CEO of World Supercross. “The Swedish GP will be a fantastic addition to the Championship and the ideal setting for the penultimate round. We were let down at this late stage by the Stadium Merdeka, despite the significant time, investment, and commitment that went into bringing world-class supercross to Malaysia for the very first time. Thanks to the relentless work of our team and the backing of our partners, we’ve turned disappointment into momentum. Sweden completes a five-round Championship across five continents in 2025, ahead of what is shaping up to be our biggest season yet.

The 2025 season will now begin in Buenos Aires on 8 November, before visiting Vancouver, the Gold Coast in Australia, Stockholm, and finally Cape Town for the season finale. Sweden slots into the gap between Australia and South Africa. Haiden Deegan was recently announced as one of the wild card riders for that round.

“The World Supercross Championship continues to grow as a truly global competition, and we welcome the addition of Sweden to the 2025 calendar,” said Jorge Viegas, President of the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme. “While it is always unfortunate when local circumstances prevent an event from proceeding as planned, the resilience shown by World Supercross and its partners ensures that riders, teams, and fans will still enjoy an outstanding season across five continents. The FIM remains fully committed to supporting the Championship and its long-term success.”