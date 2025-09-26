 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Morning Foursomes
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley sticking with plan, sticking with English and Morikawa
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox
Braves claim Alek Manoah, transfer Ozzie Albies to 60-day injured list
Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Afternoon Four-balls
Europe in command but U.S. with some hope as Day 1 concludes at Ryder Cup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lukedonald_250925.jpg
Donald: Fitzpatrick playing ‘scintillating golf’
nbc_golf_capgeminimomentsV2_250926.jpg
Rahm, Rose sink huge putts for Europe on Day 1
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250926.jpg
Wagner recreates Rahm’s spectacular shot on No. 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Morning Foursomes
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley sticking with plan, sticking with English and Morikawa
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox
Braves claim Alek Manoah, transfer Ozzie Albies to 60-day injured list
Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Afternoon Four-balls
Europe in command but U.S. with some hope as Day 1 concludes at Ryder Cup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lukedonald_250925.jpg
Donald: Fitzpatrick playing ‘scintillating golf’
nbc_golf_capgeminimomentsV2_250926.jpg
Rahm, Rose sink huge putts for Europe on Day 1
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250926.jpg
Wagner recreates Rahm’s spectacular shot on No. 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Haiden Deegan scheduled to race WSX Round 2 in Buenos Aires

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published September 26, 2025 06:49 PM
WSX 2025 Rd 02 Buenos Aires Haiden Deegan.jpg

World Supercross Championship

World Supercross Championship

Haiden Deegan will compete in the World Supercross Championship (ESX) Buenos Aires City GP on November 8, marking the first time in his career that he will race outside of the United States.

“I’m pumped to be heading overseas for the first time with World Supercross,” Deegan said in a news release. “I can’t wait to meet new fans and grow our fanbase internationally. I’m looking forward to some great racing and good battles. Argentina – get ready, it’s going to be a good one.”

Deegan will compete as a wildcard entry in the SX2 (250cc) division.

Deegan will join other Monster Energy Supercross riders on the 2025 entry list, including Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson, Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Justin Hill, and Justin Cooper.

“Haiden Deegan is one of the most talked-about riders in the sport, and his decision to debut internationally with World Supercross is a massive statement,” said Tom Burwell, CEO of the World Supercross Championship. “It’s proof that we’re the stage the world’s best riders want to be on. Fans in Buenos Aires will witness history when Haiden lines up as part of our strongest ever rider roster.”

The Buenos Aires City GP will be the second of five rounds in the 2025 season. Round 1 will be hosted in Kuala Lumpur on October 18.