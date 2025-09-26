Haiden Deegan scheduled to race WSX Round 2 in Buenos Aires

Haiden Deegan will compete in the World Supercross Championship (ESX) Buenos Aires City GP on November 8, marking the first time in his career that he will race outside of the United States.

“I’m pumped to be heading overseas for the first time with World Supercross,” Deegan said in a news release. “I can’t wait to meet new fans and grow our fanbase internationally. I’m looking forward to some great racing and good battles. Argentina – get ready, it’s going to be a good one.”

Deegan will compete as a wildcard entry in the SX2 (250cc) division.

Deegan will join other Monster Energy Supercross riders on the 2025 entry list, including Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson, Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Justin Hill, and Justin Cooper.

“Haiden Deegan is one of the most talked-about riders in the sport, and his decision to debut internationally with World Supercross is a massive statement,” said Tom Burwell, CEO of the World Supercross Championship. “It’s proof that we’re the stage the world’s best riders want to be on. Fans in Buenos Aires will witness history when Haiden lines up as part of our strongest ever rider roster.”

The Buenos Aires City GP will be the second of five rounds in the 2025 season. Round 1 will be hosted in Kuala Lumpur on October 18.

