World Speedway Invitational brings national and international riders to Southern California

Industry Hills Speedway, affectionately known as the “Thunderdome”, will host the third World Speedway Invitational on October 25, 2025.

The speedway is an eighth-mile bullring inside a hilltop, covered venue with seating capacity for more than 5,000 spectators so that the race will be run rain or shine.

This AMA (American Motorcycle Association) sanctioned event will welcome riders from the United States, Poland, Latvia, and the United Kingdom in a uniquely formatted flat track event.

The 16-rider field will compete using the traditional Grand Prix style format of Heat Races, Semifinals, and a Final. Each race will consist of four laps, pitting four racers against one another.

Heat race winners will earn three points, with two points awarded to the second-place rider, and one point for third. Each rider will race in five heats, aiming to score as many points as possible. The top eight scorers will transfer into a semi-final race, with the top two riders in each advancing to the finale. The final race will feature four riders in a four-lap showdown.

Industry Hills Speedway Industry Hills Speedway

Highlighting the international roster will be Poland’s Artem Laguta, 2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Champion. He will be joined by other champions Maciej Janowski, Przemek Pawlicki, and British rider Tom Brennan.

They will be challenged by 10 American riders, including the winner of the first World Speedway Invitational from 2012. Bill Janniro.

Broc Nicol, a two-time AMA National Speedway Champion and two-time U.S. Speedway National Champion, and Max Ruml, a three-time AMA National Speedway Champion, will also be part of the lineup.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased via the event’s website.

World Speedway Invitational 3 Lineup

Europe

Tom Brennan - Swindon, United Kingdom

Will Cairns - Aylesbury, United Kingdom

Maciej Janowski - Wrocław, Poland

Artem Laguta - Wrocław, Poland

Andžejs Ļebedevs - Daugavpils, Latvia

Przemek Pawlicki - Leszno, Poland

USA

Timmy Dion - Grass Valley, California

Aaron Fox - Beaumont, California

Wilbur Hancock - Costa Mesa, California

Billy Janniro - Winters, California

Slater Lightcap - Huntington Beach, California

Gino Manzares - Costa Mesa, California

Alex Martin - Salinas, California

Broc Nicol - Lomita, California

Austin Novratil - Huntington Beach, California

Max Ruml - Garden Grove, California

