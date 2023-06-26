World Supercross adds Abu Dhabi at Yas Island

On the heels of an announcement that Singapore will host a World Supercross Championship (WSX) round , Yas Island in Abu Dhabi continues to add to the international flair of the series.

Etihad Arena on Yas Island will host Round 5 on November 4-5, 2023.

Abu Dhabi is the home of WSX’s strategic investment partner Mubadala Capital, giving the investor a home race.

“We’re extremely proud to announce the WSX Abu Dhabi GP,” said Adam Baily, CEO of SX Global in a press release . “Yas Island is known for the standard of excellence in hosting some of the biggest events in the region including other major events like Formula 1, UFC and NBA.”

“This event will mark the first-ever supercross event held in the region and is a significant milestone for both WSX and the sport of supercross.”

The round will be created and managed by Ethara, one of the biggest event, entertainment and Venue management companies in the Middle East. One of the venues managed by the company is Etihad Arena, the region’s largest indoor entertainment venue. During the past 15 years, Etihad Arena has hosted more than 700 major events with more than 16 million fans in attendance, including concerts during Formula 1 race weekends.

“FIM World Supercross is a fantastic new event for Yas Island, and it underpins our pioneering approach in the major event industry,” Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara. “This exciting announcement is testament to our commitment to delivering unique experiences, further building our reputation for best-in-class sport and entertainment events.

“We are looking forward to welcoming WSX fans to the Etihad Arena in November and delivering unforgettable moments.”

The addition of the Abu Dhabi race maintains six rounds in the World Supercross series after the French Grand Prix has been indefinitely postponed due to unforeseen scheduling and logistical challenges. The French GP was originally scheduled as Round 2.

