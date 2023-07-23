Live NASCAR Cup updates from Pocono Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series takes on Pocono Raceway on Sunday afternoon (2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

This is the lone race this season at the 2.5-mile track, and it represents one of six remaining opportunities for winless drivers to lock up a spot in the playoffs. This detail is key for both Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott, who sit below the cutline. Both drivers have a previous win at the Tricky Triangle.

It will be a different Hendrick Motorsports driver that leads the field to the green flag. William Byron won the pole during Saturday’s qualifying session. Martin Truex Jr. will join him on the front row as he tries to keep his advantage in the point standings.

Truex is a two-time winner at Pocono Raceway with his previous celebrations taking place in 2015 and 2018. He is one of 10 active drivers with Cup wins at Pocono, and he is one of three with multiple wins. Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers with six Pocono wins while Kyle Busch has four.

Elliott, Bowman, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Joey Logano all enter the race with one Pocono win each. Of these drivers, only Blaney and Logano have secured their spots in the playoffs with wins.

For live updates throughout Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono, follow along below.