Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Kirilloff surging, Garrett still valuable
2023 Tour de France Standings
Jonas Vingegaard wraps up repeat Tour de France title marked by historic dominance

Top Clips

Harman’s work, long wait pays off with Open win
Jordan highlights ‘the best week ever’ at The Open
Straka ‘really happy’ with performance at The Open

Live NASCAR Cup updates from Pocono Raceway

The Cup Series takes on Pocono at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Follow along for live updates.

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 - Qualifying

The NASCAR Cup Series takes on Pocono Raceway on Sunday afternoon (2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

This is the lone race this season at the 2.5-mile track, and it represents one of six remaining opportunities for winless drivers to lock up a spot in the playoffs. This detail is key for both Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott, who sit below the cutline. Both drivers have a previous win at the Tricky Triangle.

It will be a different Hendrick Motorsports driver that leads the field to the green flag. William Byron won the pole during Saturday’s qualifying session. Martin Truex Jr. will join him on the front row as he tries to keep his advantage in the point standings.

Truex is a two-time winner at Pocono Raceway with his previous celebrations taking place in 2015 and 2018. He is one of 10 active drivers with Cup wins at Pocono, and he is one of three with multiple wins. Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers with six Pocono wins while Kyle Busch has four.

Elliott, Bowman, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Joey Logano all enter the race with one Pocono win each. Of these drivers, only Blaney and Logano have secured their spots in the playoffs with wins.

For live updates throughout Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono, follow along below.

Updates
Drivers, storylines to watch at Pocono
By
John Newby
  

The Cup Series race at Pocono could be a milestone event for Denny Hamlin. The six-time Pocono winner enters the weekend with 49 career Cup wins.

If Hamlin can tame the Tricky Triangle once again, he could simultaneously reach 50 Cup wins while breaking his tie with Jeff Gordon for the most Pocono wins all-time.

Hamlin’s last win at Pocono took place during the 2020 season when he split the two-race series with Kevin Harvick. He has since finished fourth, 14th and 35th (disqualification).

A win by Hamlin — or any other Toyota driver — would help the OEM reach its own milestone. Toyota only needs one win to reach 600 across the three national series. Its drivers have won 176 times in the Cup Series, 196 times in the Xfinity Series and 227 times in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Chevrolet drivers have captured the first two races of the weekend. Kyle Busch won the Truck Series race and then Austin Hill won the Xfinity Series race.

Other storylines to watch:

—There are two drivers that will start the Cup race from the rear of the field. Todd Gilliland and Chase Elliott both spun during the opening round of qualifying and were unable to complete a lap. They will have to attempt to work their way through the field early in order to push for stage points. Bubba Wallace hit the wall during the final round of qualifying, but his team did not make any repairs that would force him to the rear of the field.

—NASCAR has dealt with multiple rain delays since the Coca-Cola 600. The forecast entering the Pocono weekend called for sunny skies during the Cup race. It has since changed. According to Weather Underground, there is a 60% chance of precipitation throughout the day. Though it decreases to around 15% as the evening approaches.