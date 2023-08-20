Live NASCAR Cup updates from Watkins Glen International

WATKINS GLEN – The Cup Series returns to Watkins Glen International for a Sunday afternoon road course race on USA Network (3 p.m. ET).

The 90-lap event at the 2.450-mile track is one of the two remaining races before the playoffs begin, and it is the last road course of the regular season.

There are three open spots above the playoff cutline after Michael McDowell won at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace hold these spots.

The battle for the final playoff spots will be a prominent storyline throughout the afternoon at Watkins Glen. Will a new driver shake up the standings with a win, or will a previous winner add more playoff points before the regular-season finale?

Hendrick Motorsports has won the last four races at Watkins Glen. Chase Elliott went back-to-back in 2018 and 2019. Kyle Larson then won in 2021 and 2022. NASCAR did not race at Watkins Glen in 2020.

Two Hendrick drivers are currently 80 points below the playoff cutline entering the NASCAR weekend. Elliott and Alex Bowman both need a win to reach the playoffs, and they will pursue this goal at the New York road course. They will both line up outside of the top 10 after Saturday’s qualifying session.

The last time a team won five consecutive races at a single track was Pocono in 2012-2014. Hendrick Motorsports achieved this goal with Jeff Gordon (2012), Jimmie Johnson (2013), Kasey Kahne (2013) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2014).

Follow along below for updates throughout Sunday afternoon from the racetrack.