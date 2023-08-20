Live NASCAR Cup updates from Watkins Glen International
Watkins Glen is one of the two remaining races before the Cup Series playoffs begin.
WATKINS GLEN – The Cup Series returns to Watkins Glen International for a Sunday afternoon road course race on USA Network (3 p.m. ET).
The 90-lap event at the 2.450-mile track is one of the two remaining races before the playoffs begin, and it is the last road course of the regular season.
There are three open spots above the playoff cutline after Michael McDowell won at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace hold these spots.
The battle for the final playoff spots will be a prominent storyline throughout the afternoon at Watkins Glen. Will a new driver shake up the standings with a win, or will a previous winner add more playoff points before the regular-season finale?
Hendrick Motorsports has won the last four races at Watkins Glen. Chase Elliott went back-to-back in 2018 and 2019. Kyle Larson then won in 2021 and 2022. NASCAR did not race at Watkins Glen in 2020.
Two Hendrick drivers are currently 80 points below the playoff cutline entering the NASCAR weekend. Elliott and Alex Bowman both need a win to reach the playoffs, and they will pursue this goal at the New York road course. They will both line up outside of the top 10 after Saturday’s qualifying session.
The last time a team won five consecutive races at a single track was Pocono in 2012-2014. Hendrick Motorsports achieved this goal with Jeff Gordon (2012), Jimmie Johnson (2013), Kasey Kahne (2013) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2014).
Follow along below for updates throughout Sunday afternoon from the racetrack.
Bubba Wallace enters the Watkins Glen weekend in the final playoff spot. He is 28 points above the cutline after finishing 18th at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Just behind him are multiple drivers with previous Cup road course wins – Daniel Suarez (-28), Chase Elliott (-80) and AJ Allmendinger (-87).
Wallace has four previous Cup starts at Watkins Glen. His best finish is 23rd in 2021. He will have to surpass this mark to keep himself in contention for the playoffs. Scoring stage points will potentially be critical after he missed out at Indianapolis.
🎵 We're the three best friends that anyone could have. 🎵 @chaseelliott, @Blaney and @BubbaWallace are ready to go #NASCAR racing on @USANetwork! pic.twitter.com/jTD8ZpnJaj— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 20, 2023
Other storylines to watch:
--The playoff bubble will be a focus throughout the 90-lap race at Watkins Glen. The battle for the regular-season championship will also draw some attention. Martin Truex Jr. is currently 60 points ahead of teammate Denny Hamlin.
Truex could clinch the regular-season championship by the end of the Cup race at Watkins Glen. This would lock up 15 playoff points, which is equal to three race wins. Truex last won the regular-season championship in 2017, the same year that he won the Cup title.
--There have been four road course races this season. All four have featured a different winner from a different organization. Tyler Reddick (23XI Racing) won at Circuit of the Americas, Truex (Joe Gibbs Racing) won at Sonoma, Shane van Gisbergen (Trackhouse Racing) won at Chicago and Michael McDowell (Front Row Motorsports) won at Indianapolis.
Will this trend continue at Watkins Glen with a new organization winning a road course race? Hendrick Motorsports and Kaulig Racing will try to ensure that it does so that one of their drivers can lock up a spot in the playoffs.