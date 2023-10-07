Live Xfinity Series updates from Charlotte Roval

CONCORD, N.C. — The Xfinity Series returns to the Charlotte Roval this Saturday afternoon (3 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock).

The 67-lap event at the 2.32-mile track is the final race of the opening round of the playoffs. Justin Allgaier and John Hunter Nemechek both have secured spots in the Round of 8 by winning races.

Daniel Hemric currently holds the final transfer spot to the next round of the playoffs. He is one point above the cutline and Parker Kligerman. Jeb Burton (-19), Josh Berry (-27) and Sam Mayer (-34) are the other drivers below the cutline.

There are no previous Xfinity Roval winners in the lineup for Saturday’s race. Chase Briscoe won the inaugural event in 2018 while AJ Allmendinger won four straight between 2019-2022. Both are full-time Cup drivers and are ineligible to compete in the Xfinity playoff races.

The Xfinity Series coverage will begin at 3 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

Follow along for updates throughout Saturday afternoon from the racetrack as the Xfinity drivers try to keep their championship dreams alive.

