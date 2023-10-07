Live Xfinity Series updates from Charlotte Roval
The opening round of the Xfinity Series playoffs ends Saturday on NBC and Peacock.
CONCORD, N.C. — The Xfinity Series returns to the Charlotte Roval this Saturday afternoon (3 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock).
The 67-lap event at the 2.32-mile track is the final race of the opening round of the playoffs. Justin Allgaier and John Hunter Nemechek both have secured spots in the Round of 8 by winning races.
Daniel Hemric currently holds the final transfer spot to the next round of the playoffs. He is one point above the cutline and Parker Kligerman. Jeb Burton (-19), Josh Berry (-27) and Sam Mayer (-34) are the other drivers below the cutline.
There are no previous Xfinity Roval winners in the lineup for Saturday’s race. Chase Briscoe won the inaugural event in 2018 while AJ Allmendinger won four straight between 2019-2022. Both are full-time Cup drivers and are ineligible to compete in the Xfinity playoff races.
The Xfinity Series coverage will begin at 3 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.
Follow along for updates throughout Saturday afternoon from the racetrack as the Xfinity drivers try to keep their championship dreams alive.
There were six road course races and one street race during the Xfinity regular season. None featured breaks between the stages. The drivers would take the green and white checkered flag and then they would continue jockeying for position. The top 10 drivers all scored stage points as usual.
NASCAR announced prior to the start of the playoffs that this was only for the regular season. The stage breaks returned for the Roval playoff race. There will be a caution at the end of each stage, which will bunch the field back up for restarts.
With the stage breaks returning, there will be extra attention on the final few laps of the first two stages. The drivers that are in a must-win situation will potentially pit before the pits close with two laps to go so that they can gain track position during the caution break.
The drivers that have an opportunity to point their way into the playoffs, such as Parker Kligerman and Daniel Hemric, will potentially stay out to the end of the first two stages to get as many points as possible.
As we get set for today's @XfinityRacing elimination race at the ROVAL, Daniel Hemric and Parker Kligerman are separated by just...— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 7, 2023
ONE. POINT. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/rD7Dz0l3PF
Other storylines to watch:
--Sam Mayer scored his first two career wins during the regular season. He crashed in the regular season finale at Kansas but entered the playoffs above the cutline. Mayer has since crashed in the first two playoff races while finishing 35th or worse. Now he is 34 points out of the final transfer spot.
The race at the Roval provides an opportunity for Mayer, who starts from the pole. Both of his wins this season were on road courses. He broke through at Road America and then won at Watkins Glen after moving Ty Gibbs out of the way. If Mayer can continue this success during Saturday’s race at the Roval, he could move back into championship contention while shaking up the leaderboard.
--There are multiple drivers that could clinch spots in the Round of 8 in the first two stages of the Roval race. Austin Hill only needs 13 points to move on. He can get this with a 24th-place finish in the race or with enough points in the first two stages. Doing so would offset any potential issues that could arise as drivers begin to make desperate moves in pursuit of a win as the laps count down.
Chandler Smith can move to the next round with 25 points. This is the equivalent of a 12th-place finish without any stage points. Smith finished 12th at Circuit of the Americas, ninth at Portland, 14th at Sonoma, eighth at Chicago and eighth at Watkins Glen. He finished 34th and 37th at Road America (crash) and Watkins Glen (mechanical).
Sam Mayer will lead the Xfinity Series field to the green flag for Saturday afternoon’s race at the Charlotte Roval (3 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock).
Mayer won the pole with a lap of 101.798 mph. This is his second career pole. His first was at the Charlotte oval last season.
Justin Allgaier will start second with a lap of 101.751 mph. Allgaier is followed by Josh Berry (101.225 mph), Daniel Hemric (101.177 mph) and Sheldon Creed (101.059 mph).
MORE: Xfinity starting lineup
Parker Kligerman in sixth (100.994 mph), Cole Custer in seventh (100.939 mph) and Austin Hill in eighth (100.877 mph) are the only other playoff drivers inside of the top 10.
Chandler Smith will line up 16th with a lap of 100.163 mph. Jeb Burton will line up 19th with a lap of 100.077 mph. Sammy Smith will line up 22nd with a lap of 99.842 mph.
John Hunter Nemechek, the series wins leader, was not able to complete a lap during qualifying. His team discovered an oil leak and had to make repairs before the race. He will line up at the rear of the field.
Jordan Taylor, making his second Xfinity start with Kaulig Racing, will line up 12th with a lap of 100.463 mph.
Conor Daly pulled off the track early in practice with smoke billowing from the No. 53 Emerling-Gase Motorsports entry. He was still able to qualify. Daley will line up 34th with a lap of 98.666 mph.
Boris Said, attempting to make his first start for Hendrick Motorsports at the age of 61, had an issue during the first round of qualifying. This led to extensive cleanup efforts. Said failed to qualify for Saturday’s race.