Live NASCAR Xfinity Series updates of Road America race

The Xfinity Series races today at Road America on NBC and Peacock.

AJ Allmendinger starts on the pole. Allmendinger is racing at Road America despite vying for a playoff spot in the Cup Series. He 17 points from the last playoff spot in Cup but missed practice and qualifying today at Richmond to compete in this race. He’ll start at the rear in Sunday’s Cup race.

A number of Xfinity drivers had issues in practice or qualifying on Friday and will start toward the rear. Those include Daniel Hemric (starting 32nd), Brandon Jones (started 33rd) and Ryan Sieg (starting 34th). Hemric had engine issues. Jones went to a backup after an incident. Sieg had damage after going off course.

Keep an eye on Sage Karam. He starts sixth, giving Sam Hunt Racing its best start in the Xfinity Series.

Seven races remain until the playoffs begin. Including today, three of the next four Xfinity races are on road courses. Riley Herbst holds the final playoff spot by 26 points on Parker Kligerman. Herbst starts today’s race fourth. Kligerman starts 17th. Kligerman has outscored Herbst by 36 points in the four previous road course races this year.

All 13 previous Xfinity races at Road America have been won by a different driver. The only former winners in today’s field are: AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier and Jeremy Clements.

Because this is a standalone event, the caution will be thrown at the end of each stage and teams will have non-competitive pit stops, meaning they will not lose their spot in the field because of their pit stop. This is being done because many Xfinity teams use pit crews that also service Cup teams and those groups are in Richmond.

Also, there will be a competition caution at Lap 10 since this is the first time the series has raced on the repaved Road America. Stage 1 will end at Lap 22. Stage 2 will end at Lap 34. The race is scheduled to end at Lap 45.

