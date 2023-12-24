2023 Season in Review: Brad Keselowski

CREW CHIEF: Matt McCall

TEAM: RFK Racing

POINTS: Eighth in Cup Series

WINS: None

LAPS LED: 341

TOP 5s: Seven

TOP 10s: 16

STARTS FROM POLE: None

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Keselowski and his team were more consistent during his second season with RFK Racing. He increased his number of top-10 finishes from six to 16. He had seven top fives as opposed to only one in 2022. Keselowski improved his average finish from 19.2 to 14.4.

Keselowski made the playoffs for the first time in the No. 6 Ford. He made it to the Round of 12 after finishing ninth or better in the three Round of 16 races. He ended the season eighth in points, a marked improvement after finishing 24th in points in 2022.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Keselowski fell short of victory lane for the second consecutive season despite being in contention on multiple occasions.

Keselowski was in position to win at Atlanta in the spring but could not hold off Joey Logano on the final lap. He later finished second behind teammate Chris Buescher at Daytona in the regular-season finale.

Keselowski was inconsistent during the Round of 12 and the Round of 8. He started each round with top-10 finishes but finished 18th or worse in the two races that closed out each round. This includes a 32nd-place finish at Talladega in the Round of 12 after a multi-car crash.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2024: Keselowski returns to RFK Racing in his driver-owner role. The team continues to make incremental improvements, so he will likely be in contention for numerous top 10s and top fives. A spot in the playoffs is the expectation. At least one win is possible.