2023 Season in Review: John Hunter Nemechek

CREW CHIEF: Ben Beshore

TEAM: Joe Gibbs Racing

POINTS: Fourth in Xfinity Series

WINS: Seven (Fontana, Martinsville I, Atlanta II, Loudon, Michigan, Kansas II, Texas)

LAPS LED: 1,083

TOP 5s: 17

TOP 10s: 24

STARTS FROM POLE: Two (Darlington I, Darlington II)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Nemechek delivered a career season in his return to full-time Xfinity competition. He led the series with seven wins, three more than the next driver. Nemechek also led 1,038 laps, 395 laps more than Justin Allgaier in second.

Nemechek set career highs with 24 top-10 finishes, 17 top fives and an average finish of 9.5. He also won pole twice.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Very few things went wrong for Nemechek. Two of his three DNFs were at Daytona and Talladega, tracks viewed as wild cards on the schedule. The third was at Road America.

Nemechek was not able to close out the season with the title.

He took the lead during overtime of the championship race at Phoenix. Nemechek could not hold off Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer, who both passed him before taking the white flag. Nemechek missed out on the title and then finished 28th after a flat tire sent him into the outside wall.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2024: Nemechek will depart the Xfinity Series. He will return to Cup for the first time since 2020 and will drive for Legacy Motor Club as the organization moves to Toyota Racing. How Nemechek performs partially depends on Legacy’s move to Toyota and the team’s ability to capitalize on the available resources. Some top-10 finishes and some top fives are possible.