Appeals panel rescinds severe NASCAR penalty to Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing team

Chase Briscoe and Joe Gibbs Racing had their penalties rescinded Wednesday by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel.

The decision means that Briscoe gets the 100 points and 10 playoff points NASCAR had penalized him for a spoiler violation after the Daytona 500. The team also gets its 100 points and 10 playoff points back, crew chief James Small’s four-race suspension is rescinded as is the $100,000 fine to the team.

Briscoe is now tied for 14th in the season standings with Carson Hocevar. Both have 72 points heading into Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway. Briscoe is one point ahead of Kyle Larson, who is 16th in the season standings.

The panel stated: “The panel believes that the elongation of some of the holes on the number 19 Cup car spoiler base is caused by the process of attaching that specific spoiler base to the rear deck and not modification of the single source part.”

Briscoe said on social media: " ... thank you to @NASCAR for giving us the option to show our evidence and huge thank you to everyone at @JoeGibbsRacing who put in countless hours to put everything together.”

Serving on the panel were former motorsports marketing executive Dixon Johnston, former Speed Channel president Hunter Nickell and former South Boston Speedway general manager Cathy Rice.



