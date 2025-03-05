NASCAR penalizes Austin Cindric for incident at COTA

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Two
Rory McIlroy: PGA Tour-PIF deal remains ‘ideal scenario’ but Tour doesn’t necessarily ‘need it’
USC v UCLA
How to watch 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results
Nordic World Ski Championships Trondheim
Jessie Diggins, Julia Kern take silver in cross-country skiing world championships team sprint

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_dechambeaulivfuture_250305.jpg
DeChambeau dismisses potential PGA Tour return
nbc_golf_gt_schefflersoundreax_250305.jpg
Scheffler ‘caught up’ ahead of defense at Bay Hill
nbc_cbb_nebwbbmarkowskipkg_250305.jpg
Nebraska’s Markowski: ‘Winning is in my blood’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Two
Rory McIlroy: PGA Tour-PIF deal remains ‘ideal scenario’ but Tour doesn’t necessarily ‘need it’
USC v UCLA
How to watch 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results
Nordic World Ski Championships Trondheim
Jessie Diggins, Julia Kern take silver in cross-country skiing world championships team sprint

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_dechambeaulivfuture_250305.jpg
DeChambeau dismisses potential PGA Tour return
nbc_golf_gt_schefflersoundreax_250305.jpg
Scheffler ‘caught up’ ahead of defense at Bay Hill
nbc_cbb_nebwbbmarkowskipkg_250305.jpg
Nebraska’s Markowski: ‘Winning is in my blood’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR penalizes Austin Cindric for incident at COTA

  
Published March 5, 2025 01:09 PM

NASCAR has penalized Austin Cindric 50 points and fined him $50,000 for intentionally spinning Ty Dillon in last weekend’s Cup race at Circuit of the Americas.

After Dillon moved Cindric up the track early in the race, Cindric quickly retaliated and hooked Dillon in the right rear, spinning Dillon.

NASCAR: GEICO 500
Questions, answers about NASCAR’s countersuit of 23XI, Front Row, Curtis Polk
NASCAR filed a countersuit against the two teams and Curtis Polk on Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

NASCAR officials have stated that they will not tolerate drivers hooking competitors in the right rear to spin them because of the potential hazards of such an incident.

The penalty drops Cindric from 11th to 34th in the standings heading into this weekend’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

Last July, NASCAR fined Carson Hocevar $50,000 and penalized him 25 points for intentionally wrecking Harrison Burton. Hocevar hooked Burton in the right rear while under caution at Nashville Superspeedway.

AUTO: MAR 02 NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Texas Grand Prix
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Phoenix weekend
Kyle Busch looks to continue his strong run lately.

Mike Forde, NASCAR managing director of racing communications, said in today’s “Hauler Talk” podcast that Cindric was not suspended a race because it took place on a road course with lower speeds and tight confines and the result didn’t draw a caution flag.

NASCAR suspended Bubba Wallace for wrecking Kyle Larson in 2022 at Las Vegas and suspended Chase Elliott for wrecking Denny Hamlin in the 2023 Coca-Cola 600. Those incidents happened on ovals with higher speeds and led to cautions.

NASCAR also announced Wednesday that two members of Kyle Larson’s pit crew had been suspended two races for a tire coming off his car during last weekend’s Cup race at COTA. Suspended were jackman Brandon Johnson and front tire changer Blaine Anderson.