NASCAR penalizes Austin Cindric for incident at COTA

NASCAR has penalized Austin Cindric 50 points and fined him $50,000 for intentionally spinning Ty Dillon in last weekend’s Cup race at Circuit of the Americas.

After Dillon moved Cindric up the track early in the race, Cindric quickly retaliated and hooked Dillon in the right rear, spinning Dillon.

NASCAR officials have stated that they will not tolerate drivers hooking competitors in the right rear to spin them because of the potential hazards of such an incident.

The penalty drops Cindric from 11th to 34th in the standings heading into this weekend’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

Last July, NASCAR fined Carson Hocevar $50,000 and penalized him 25 points for intentionally wrecking Harrison Burton. Hocevar hooked Burton in the right rear while under caution at Nashville Superspeedway.

Mike Forde, NASCAR managing director of racing communications, said in today’s “Hauler Talk” podcast that Cindric was not suspended a race because it took place on a road course with lower speeds and tight confines and the result didn’t draw a caution flag.

NASCAR suspended Bubba Wallace for wrecking Kyle Larson in 2022 at Las Vegas and suspended Chase Elliott for wrecking Denny Hamlin in the 2023 Coca-Cola 600. Those incidents happened on ovals with higher speeds and led to cautions.

NASCAR also announced Wednesday that two members of Kyle Larson’s pit crew had been suspended two races for a tire coming off his car during last weekend’s Cup race at COTA. Suspended were jackman Brandon Johnson and front tire changer Blaine Anderson.

