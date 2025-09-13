 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants
Giants third baseman Matt Chapman wins suspension appeal, reaches settlement with MLB to accept fine
MLB: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox
Aaron Judge hits his 362nd career homer, passing Joe DiMaggio for 4th in New York Yankees history
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_dechambeau_250912.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Bryson DeChambeau
nbc_golf_deskanalysis_250912.jpg
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
nbc_golf_krogerqueenrd2_250912.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants
Giants third baseman Matt Chapman wins suspension appeal, reaches settlement with MLB to accept fine
MLB: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox
Aaron Judge hits his 362nd career homer, passing Joe DiMaggio for 4th in New York Yankees history
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_dechambeau_250912.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Bryson DeChambeau
nbc_golf_deskanalysis_250912.jpg
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
nbc_golf_krogerqueenrd2_250912.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aric Almirola wins Bristol Xfinity race

  
Published September 12, 2025 10:21 PM

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Aric Almirola took the lead by not pitting under caution and led the final 34 laps to win Friday’s Xfinity playoff opener at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sheldon Creed was the top-finishing playoff driver, placing second. It is Creed’s 15th career series runner-up finish, the most for any Xfinity driver without a win.

“I’m not going to lie, we’ve struggled,” Creed said of a summer that has seen him score four top-10 finishes in the last 12 races before Bristol. “We struggled a little bit tonight and then worked on it, worked on it and rallied.”

MORE: Bristol results

MORE: Driver points report

Sam Mayer, Creed’s teammate at Haas Factory Team, finished third. Carson Kvapil was fourth. Connor Zilisch completed the top five. That is Zilisch’s 15th consecutive top-five finish, tying him with Sam Ard for the longest streak in series history.

Taylor Gray, who finished 14th, holds the last transfer spot with two races left in the opening round.

Those below the cutline are Jesse Love (-3 points), Nick Sanchez (-3), Austin Hill (-16) and Sammy Smith (-24). Smith finished 37th in the 38-car field after an engine issue.

The 41-year-old Almirola is the oldest Xfinity winner since August 2002 when Jimmy Spencer won at Bristol at age 45. This is Almirola’s second win of the season (in 12 starts) and his ninth career series victory.

Stage 1 winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 winner: Connor Zilisch

Next: The first round of the playoffs continue at 4 p.m. ET Saturday, Sept. 27 at Kansas Speedway on the CW Network.