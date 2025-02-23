Atlanta Xfinity results: Austin Hill roars to win

HAMPTON, Ga. — Austin Hill swept both stages and led 146 of 163 laps in winning Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

It is his first win of the season and fifth victory in seven career starts at Atlanta. Hill, who started second, never ran worse than fourth in the race.

His victory comes a week after he was dominant at Daytona until a mechanical issue sidelined him. Richard Childress Racing teammate Jesse Love won that race.

Justin Allgaier finished second in Saturday’s race at Atlanta. Aric Almirola placed third, Sammy Smith was fourth and rookie Nick Sanchez was fifth.

The race was slowed by eight cautions for 49 laps. There were 12 lead changes among seven drivers.

Stage 1 winner: Austin Hill

Stage 2 winner: Austin Hill

Next: The series races at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, March 1 at Circuit of the Americas on the CW Network.