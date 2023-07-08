 Skip navigation
Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Chandler Smith claims pole

  
Published July 8, 2023 06:17 PM

Chandler Smith will lead the field to the green flag in Saturday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Smith won the pole with a lap of 172.565 mph.

Points leader John Hunter Nemechek will start second after a lap of 171.971 mph.

MORE: Xfinity starting lineup

He’s followed by Sammy Smith ( 171.593 mph), Josh Berry (171.439) and Sam Mayer (171.439).

Austin Hill, who has won two of the three races at Atlanta since the track was reconfigured, will start at the rear of the field. He and teammate Sheldon Creed each had transmission issues and did not make an attempt in the final round of qualifying. Creed also will start at the rear.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:20 p.m. ET on USA Network. Pre-race coverage is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA.
