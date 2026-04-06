SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at St. Louis: Ken Roczen continues to close the championship gap

With back-to-back wins and a second-place finish in the past three weeks, Ken Roczen has more momentum than anyone in the field, but to hear the team after his dominant win at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, he is still the underdog.

“We’re still five points down,” team owner Dustin Pipes said following the race. “We’re still third, and we don’t have the red plate, so we still feel like we’re the underdog, right? And for us, we just did our job tonight, and we got to go to work tomorrow.”

But Roczen’s recent surge put a smile on his face after winning consecutive races for the first time since March, 2020. Pipes Motorsports Group won’t call him a favorite, but there are plenty of people in the paddock who will.

Justin Cooper scored his second podium of 2026 and his best finish of the year when he crossed under the checkered flag in the second position. The key to success this week was finally getting a good start in fifth after struggling out of the gate for much of the year.

Hunter Lawrence struggled through most of the preliminaries in St. Louis, and during the opening laps, it appeared that would continue into the Main. Lawrence told the media after the race that he was dealing with a sore wrist after last week’s massive crash in Detroit, but nothing was broken. He surged in the final half of the race to capture the final podium position in third. Along with a poor finish by Eli Tomac, Lawrence now has a share of the points lead.

Jorge Prado has been one of the best starters in the Supercross field this season, but he’s faded in nearly every race. He maintained his pace in St. Louis to score his second top-five of 2026, and his first since the season-opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Cooper Webb rounded out the top five, but he was nearly 24 seconds off Roczen’s pace. With both Lawrence and Tomac struggling over the past few weeks, Webb has managed to stay within 25 points of the lead, but time is running out.

Tomac insists he is physically fine, but his riding tells a different story. Whether he is suffering from undisclosed back pain or simply undergoing a mid-season slump, he will lose the red plate in Nashville unless he improves his performance.

Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 12 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri:

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart:

Heat 1

Heat 2

450 Supercross Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 12 in St Louis:

1. Ken Roczen, Suzuki

2. Justin Cooper, Yamaha

3. Hunter Lawrence, Honda *

4. Jorge Prado, KTM

5. Cooper Webb, Yamaha

6. Eli Tomac, KTM

7. Joey Savatgy, Honda

8. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

9. Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki

10. Dylan Ferrandis, Ducati

11. Christian Craig, Honda

12. Shane McElrath, Honda

13. Colt Nichols, Suzuki

14. Justin Hill, KTM

15. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki

16. Grant Harlan, KTM

17. Jordon Smith, Triumph

18. Cole Thompson, Yamaha

19. Kevin Moranz, KTM

20. Jeremy Hand, Honda

21. Vince Friese, Kawasaki

22. Chase Sexton, Kawasaki

* Holeshot

2026 Supercross Results

Anaheim 1 450 Results | 250W Results

San Diego 450 Results | 250W Results

Anaheim 2 450 Results | 250W Results

Houston 450 Results | 250W Results

Glendale 450 Results | 250W Results

Seattle 450 Results | 250W Results

Arlington 450 Results | 250E Results

Daytona 450 Results | 250E Results

Indianapolis 450 Results | 250E Results

Birmingham 450 Results | 250 E/W Results

