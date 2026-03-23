SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Birmingham: Here
Cole Davies (East) was declared the victor of the East / West 250 Showdown at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, to secure his second consecutive win in the 250 class. He swept the Triple Crown format race last week in Indianapolis and is establishing himself as an early favorite for the Eastern title.
Davies’ win in Birmingham came after Haiden Deegan was penalized for cutting the course as he moved from one lane to another in a split lane. Despite the win, Davies remained disappointed in his riding. He left Alabama with a six-point lead on the competition after four rounds.
The Eastern divisional riders secured the victory, three top-fives, and six top-10s in the East / West Showdown to show their overall strength in the first of three inter-divisional races.
Click here for a recap of Birmingham
Deegan (West) got a slow start in 10th, and there was some concern that, with the talent doubled for the East / West Showdown, his path to the front might be slower than in solo Western divisional races. Deegan didn’t feel the same way, and he moved into seventh on Lap 3, cracked the top five on Lap 8, and secured the lead on Lap 16 with four remaining.
“I freaking started 10th place, ran over a marker, and I get docked,” Deegan said in the post-race press scrum. “So, a little gift to the East boys, but I kicked their butt straight up.”
Seth Hammaker (East) finished one position behind his Eastern divisional rival, and he challenged Davies for the position in the final turn. Instead of being gifted the lead with Deegan’s penalty, he lost an additional three points to Davies. Hammaker vowed to level the playing field in the next round in Detroit.
Relive the 250 East Heat
Jo Shimoda (East) kept his top-five streak alive with a fourth-place finish in Birmingham. Considering that his health was questionable for the season opener in Arlington, he has run remarkably well. He sits nine points out of the championship lead, but needs to win in order to be considered a legitimate favorite.
Levi Kitchen (West) earned the holeshot and led the first seven laps. Once he lost the lead, it didn’t take long for him to fade, and he fell off the podium on Lap 12. Kitchen landed fifth overall as the second Wester divisional rider to crack the top five.
Relive the 250 West Heat
Deegan’s winning streak meant more to him than the points earned, but he nonetheless increased his advantage over Max Anstie, who finished seventh. Anstie now trails Deegan by 42 points.
Here are the 250 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 10 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama:
Results
Fastest Lap and Sector Times
Individual Lap Times
Detailed Lap Times
Hard Charger Results
Lap Chart:
250 East SuperMotocross Points
250 West SuperMotocross Points
250 Combined SuperMotocross Points
Here is the finishing order of Round 10 in Birmingham:
1. Cole Davies (East), Yamaha
2. Haiden Deegan (West), Yamaha
3. Seth Hammaker (East), Kawasaki
4. Jo Shimoda (East), Honda
5. Levi Kitchen (West), Kawasaki *
6. Daxton Bennick (East), Husqvarna
7. Max Anstie (West), Yamaha
8. Max Vohland (West), Yamaha
9. Coty Schock (East), Yamaha
10. Nate Thrasher (East), Yamaha
11. Devin Simonson (East), Yamaha
12. Hunter Yoder (West), Yamaha
13. Caden Dudney (East), Yamaha
14. Dilan Schwartz (West), Yamaha
15. Lux Turner (West), Yamaha
16. Joshua Varize (West), Kawasaki
17. Henry Miller (East), Kawasaki
18. Nicholas Romano (East), Kawasaki
19. Ryder DiFrancesco (West), Husqvarna
20. Crockett Myers (East), Suzuki
21. Pierce Brown (East), Yamaha
22. Cullin Park (East), Honda
2026 Supercross Results
Anaheim 1 450 Results | 250W Results
San Diego 450 Results | 250W Results
Anaheim 2 450 Results | 250W Results
Houston 450 Results | 250W Results
Glendale 450 Results | 250W Results
Seattle 450 Results | 250W Results
Arlington 450 Results | 250E Results
Daytona 450 Results | 250E Results
Indianapolis 450 Results | 250E Results