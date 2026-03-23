SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Birmingham: Here

Cole Davies (East) was declared the victor of the East / West 250 Showdown at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, to secure his second consecutive win in the 250 class. He swept the Triple Crown format race last week in Indianapolis and is establishing himself as an early favorite for the Eastern title.

Davies’ win in Birmingham came after Haiden Deegan was penalized for cutting the course as he moved from one lane to another in a split lane. Despite the win, Davies remained disappointed in his riding. He left Alabama with a six-point lead on the competition after four rounds.

The Eastern divisional riders secured the victory, three top-fives, and six top-10s in the East / West Showdown to show their overall strength in the first of three inter-divisional races.

Deegan (West) got a slow start in 10th, and there was some concern that, with the talent doubled for the East / West Showdown, his path to the front might be slower than in solo Western divisional races. Deegan didn’t feel the same way, and he moved into seventh on Lap 3, cracked the top five on Lap 8, and secured the lead on Lap 16 with four remaining.

“I freaking started 10th place, ran over a marker, and I get docked,” Deegan said in the post-race press scrum. “So, a little gift to the East boys, but I kicked their butt straight up.”

Seth Hammaker (East) finished one position behind his Eastern divisional rival, and he challenged Davies for the position in the final turn. Instead of being gifted the lead with Deegan’s penalty, he lost an additional three points to Davies. Hammaker vowed to level the playing field in the next round in Detroit.

Jo Shimoda (East) kept his top-five streak alive with a fourth-place finish in Birmingham. Considering that his health was questionable for the season opener in Arlington, he has run remarkably well. He sits nine points out of the championship lead, but needs to win in order to be considered a legitimate favorite.

Levi Kitchen (West) earned the holeshot and led the first seven laps. Once he lost the lead, it didn’t take long for him to fade, and he fell off the podium on Lap 12. Kitchen landed fifth overall as the second Wester divisional rider to crack the top five.

Deegan’s winning streak meant more to him than the points earned, but he nonetheless increased his advantage over Max Anstie, who finished seventh. Anstie now trails Deegan by 42 points.

Here are the 250 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 10 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama:

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Lap and Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Hard Charger Results

Lap Chart:

East Heat

West Heat

250 East SuperMotocross Points

250 West SuperMotocross Points

250 Combined SuperMotocross Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 10 in Birmingham:

1. Cole Davies (East), Yamaha

2. Haiden Deegan (West), Yamaha

3. Seth Hammaker (East), Kawasaki

4. Jo Shimoda (East), Honda

5. Levi Kitchen (West), Kawasaki *

6. Daxton Bennick (East), Husqvarna

7. Max Anstie (West), Yamaha

8. Max Vohland (West), Yamaha

9. Coty Schock (East), Yamaha

10. Nate Thrasher (East), Yamaha

11. Devin Simonson (East), Yamaha

12. Hunter Yoder (West), Yamaha

13. Caden Dudney (East), Yamaha

14. Dilan Schwartz (West), Yamaha

15. Lux Turner (West), Yamaha

16. Joshua Varize (West), Kawasaki

17. Henry Miller (East), Kawasaki

18. Nicholas Romano (East), Kawasaki

19. Ryder DiFrancesco (West), Husqvarna

20. Crockett Myers (East), Suzuki

21. Pierce Brown (East), Yamaha

22. Cullin Park (East), Honda

2026 Supercross Results

Anaheim 1 450 Results | 250W Results

San Diego 450 Results | 250W Results

Anaheim 2 450 Results | 250W Results

Houston 450 Results | 250W Results

Glendale 450 Results | 250W Results

Seattle 450 Results | 250W Results

Arlington 450 Results | 250E Results

Daytona 450 Results | 250E Results

Indianapolis 450 Results | 250E Results

