Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Jesse Love wins pole as RCR sweeps front row

HAMPTON, Ga. — Jesse Love, coming off his win last weekend at Daytona, won the pole for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

It is Love’s third consecutive pole at Atlanta and the sixth of his Xfinity career. He is the first driver since Austin Dillon to win a pole in their first three starts at a track. Dillon accomplished the feat at Kentucky Speedway in 2012-13.

Love won the pole with a lap of 174.724 mph Friday.

Love will be joined on the front row by Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Hill, who has won four of the last five races at Atlanta. Hill qualified at 174.378 mph.

Josh Williams will start third after a lap of 173.684 mph. Justin Allgaier (173.652 mph) qualified fourth and Sam Mayer (173.619) completes the top five.

The Xfinity race is scheduled to take the green flag at 5:10 p.m. ET Saturday on the CW Network.