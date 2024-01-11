 Skip navigation
Top News

Bubba Wallace, John Hunter Nemechek competing in Michelin Pilot Challenge opener

  
Published January 11, 2024 10:18 AM

Bubba Wallace, John Hunter Nemechek and Corey Heim will kick off their racing season by taking part in the Michelin Pilo Challenge on Jan. 26 at Daytona International Speedway.

The trio of Toyota Racing drivers will control one of Smooge Racing’s Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVOs during the four-hour endurance race that opens the season and sets up the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

MORE: IndyCar champ joins Chip Ganassi Racing for Rolex 24

Wallace, Nemechek and Heim will share the No. 23 Toyota while competing with other teams on the 3.56-mile road course, a track that was on the NASCAR schedule in both 2020 and ’21.

Peacock will provide coverage of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, as well as all of the events leading into the endurance race. Coverage for the Michelin Pilot Challenge will begin at 1:45 p.m. ET on Jan. 26.

A quartet of NASCAR drivers took part in last year’s event. Ben Rhodes and Hailie Deegan shared the No. 41 PF Racing Ford Mustang GT4. Harrison Burton and Zane Smith shared the No. 42 PF Racing Ford Mustang GT4.

Burton and Smith won in the GS (Grand Sport) Class. Deegan and Rhodes finished third.