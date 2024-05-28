 Skip navigation
Bubba Wallace moves into a NASCAR Cup playoff spot after Coca-Cola 600

  
Published May 28, 2024 07:00 AM

Bubba Wallace moved into a playoff spot after his 11th-place finish in last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600.

Chase Briscoe fell out of a playoff spot after finishing 25th in the rain-shortened event.

Fourteen of 26 points races have been run in the regular season. The series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1).

Eight of the 16 playoff spots have been secured with wins. Those playoff drivers are Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Daniel Suarez.

Briscoe is 11 points below the cutline. Chris Buescher holds the 16th and final playoff spot. Joey Logano is 30 points below the cutline.

The regular season ends with the Sept. 1 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on USA Network. The playoffs begin Sept. 8 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on USA Network.

In the graphic below, drivers in yellow have won. The red line marks the cutline for the playoffs.

Cup playoff standings after Coke 600.jpg