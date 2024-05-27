 Skip navigation
Winners, losers after rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600

  
Published May 27, 2024 12:00 PM

CONCORD, N.C. — A look at the winners and losers from the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

WINNERS

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
Not quite The Double: Rain disrupts Kyle Larson’s historic racing attempt
Kyle Larson attempted to become the fifth driver to complete the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in one day.

Christopher Bell — Bell started the Coca-Cola 600 on the second row. He led a race-high 90 laps and won the second stage. Most importantly, he put himself in the lead before weather ended the race and secured the first crown jewel win of his career.

William Byron — Byron started Sunday night’s race on the front row. He led 49 laps and won stage 1. This was his first stage win of the season. Byron delivered an exhilarating moment when he passed Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs by cutting through the painted turf. He finished third.

Tyler Reddick — Reddick started from the rear of the field and served a pass-through at the start of the race due to a pre-race penalty. He had enough speed to put himself in the top five before the end of the race. This was Reddick’s second consecutive top-five finish at Charlotte.

Justin Allgaier — Allgaier was pulled into action after rain delayed the start of the Indy 500. He took over the No. 5 for Kyle Larson without any practice reps and went from the rear of the field to inside the top 15 before Lap 249. He kept the car clean and held his own against Cup winners until Larson arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Allgaier ended the night with a 13th-place finish.

AUTO: MAY 26 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
What drivers said after Christopher Bell’s Coca-Cola 600 win
NASCAR Cup drivers waited out the weather Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

LOSERS

Ryan Blaney — The defending winner of the Coca-Cola 600 crashed on Lap 143 after a major tire issue. He finished 39th in the 40-car field.

Kyle Larson — Larson’s attempt to complete The Double ended before it began. Rain in Indianapolis ensured that he wouldn’t reach Charlotte in time to start the Coca-Cola 600. Larson made it to Charlotte just in time for weather to bring the race to an end. He never completed a lap and fell to third in the Cup standings.

Kyle Busch — Busch had speed to race inside the top 10 but multiple penalties on pit road dropped him to the rear of the field. He was only able to reach 15th before the weather ended the race.

Noah Gragson — Gragson crashed on Lap 170 after contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. He finished 38th, his worst finish since Circuit of the Americas in March.