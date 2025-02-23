Corey Heim to run select Cup, Xfinity races for Toyota teams in 2025

HAMPTON, Ga. — Corey Heim will run select Cup and Xfinity races this, 23XI Racing announced Sunday.

Heim is scheduled for multiple Cup races with 23XI Racing and multiple Xfinity races with Sam Hunt Racing.

23XI Racing announced that Heim has signed a multi-year deal to be a development driver for the team. He also will continue as the team’s reserve driver.

“It’s a dream come true to be a part of 23XI, and I’m excited for the opportunity to race more Cup and Xfinity races this year,” Heim said in a statement from the team. “I’m blessed to have the chance to compete in all three series as I continue to set my sights on full-time Cup racing when that time comes.”

“The success that 23XI has shown in only a few short years has been impressive and I’m excited to learn from the organization. I’m also grateful to everyone at Toyota for their ongoing support in my development both on and off the track, and I look forward to strengthening that relationship for years to come.”

The 22-year-old Heim will drive the No. 67 for 23XI Racing. Bootie Barker will be his crew chief. Heim’s first Cup race this year is set for Kansas Speedway in May. The rest of his schedule has not been announced.

Heim’s first Xfinity race this season with Sam Hunt Racing will be next weekend’s event at Circuit of the Americas.

The 22-year-old Toyota development driver made three Cup starts last year, two for Legacy Motor Club and one for 23XI Racing. His best finish was 22nd at Kansas when he was filling in for an injured Erik Jones. Heim made 17 Xfinity starts last year, including 13 with Sam Hunt Racing.

Heim finished second in points in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series last year and was declared the winner of the season-opening Truck race at Daytona after Parker Kligerman’s truck failed post-race inspection and the team later lost its appeal. Heim has 12 career Truck wins.

“Corey continues to impress on-track with his racing acumen and talent behind the wheel and also continues to work hard behind the scenes with TRD partners, at TPC, and on the simulator,” said Tyler Gibbs, president, TRD U.S.A, in a statement “We are pleased to have a robust schedule in place for Corey this year and know that he will take advantage of every opportunity to continue to grow as a race car driver. Everyone at TRD looks forward to a long tenure with Corey as we support him in reaching his ultimate goals in NASCAR competition.”

