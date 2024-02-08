Corey LaJoie competing in Truck Series race at Daytona

Corey LaJoie will make his return to the Craftsman Truck Series as he competes in the Feb. 16 race at Daytona International Speedway.

LaJoie will drive the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado as he makes his fifth career Truck start. Bluegreen Vacations will serve as his primary sponsor for the Truck race.

LaJoie finished 23rd in last season’s Truck race at Daytona after rain shortened the event to 79 laps.

Let's go to the 𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 🏖️@bluegreentweets will be joining forces with @CoreyLaJoie in the 2024 season. They'll be featured on his No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado in the @NASCAR_Trucks race in Daytona!



Brian Pattie, who was a crew chief for Kyle Busch Motorsports last season, will serve as the crew chief for the No. 7 team. Spire Motorsports will field the entry full-time this season while using an “all-star lineup.”

Pattie is a veteran crew chief with 738 races atop the pit box across the three national NASCAR series. He has celebrated six Cup wins, 11 Xfinity wins and three Truck wins. Pattie won two races with Kyle Busch last season.

“We’ve been working with Bluegreen Vacations now for four years so it’s exciting to continue to grow that partnership,” LaJoie said in a press release. “Bluegreen sponsors the Duals on Thursday night, so it’s important we do a good job for them because they have such a big presence during Speedweek at Daytona.

“Having them on our truck and giving them a chance to root for me—hopefully we can get that Bluegreen Chevrolet Silverado in Victory Lane on Friday night.”