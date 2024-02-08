 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Vladimir Guerrero Jr
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins record $19.9 million in salary arbitration against Toronto Blue Jays
nbc_cbk_umassvsstbon_240207.jpg
Geno Auriemma reaches 1,200 wins, joining exclusive group of coaches
Super Bowl Football
Who is playing in Super Bowl 2024?

Top Clips

nbc_dps_joemontanaintv_240208.jpg
Montana: Purdy shouldn’t change anything for SB
nbc_ffhh_moore_240208.jpg
Moore breaks down his chemistry with Fields
nbc_dps_orlovskyintv_240208.jpg
Orlovsky would rather face SF’s defense than KC’s

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Vladimir Guerrero Jr
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins record $19.9 million in salary arbitration against Toronto Blue Jays
nbc_cbk_umassvsstbon_240207.jpg
Geno Auriemma reaches 1,200 wins, joining exclusive group of coaches
Super Bowl Football
Who is playing in Super Bowl 2024?

Top Clips

nbc_dps_joemontanaintv_240208.jpg
Montana: Purdy shouldn’t change anything for SB
nbc_ffhh_moore_240208.jpg
Moore breaks down his chemistry with Fields
nbc_dps_orlovskyintv_240208.jpg
Orlovsky would rather face SF’s defense than KC’s

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Corey LaJoie competing in Truck Series race at Daytona

  
Published February 8, 2024 12:11 PM

Corey LaJoie will make his return to the Craftsman Truck Series as he competes in the Feb. 16 race at Daytona International Speedway.

LaJoie will drive the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado as he makes his fifth career Truck start. Bluegreen Vacations will serve as his primary sponsor for the Truck race.

LaJoie finished 23rd in last season’s Truck race at Daytona after rain shortened the event to 79 laps.

Brian Pattie, who was a crew chief for Kyle Busch Motorsports last season, will serve as the crew chief for the No. 7 team. Spire Motorsports will field the entry full-time this season while using an “all-star lineup.”

Pattie is a veteran crew chief with 738 races atop the pit box across the three national NASCAR series. He has celebrated six Cup wins, 11 Xfinity wins and three Truck wins. Pattie won two races with Kyle Busch last season.

“We’ve been working with Bluegreen Vacations now for four years so it’s exciting to continue to grow that partnership,” LaJoie said in a press release. “Bluegreen sponsors the Duals on Thursday night, so it’s important we do a good job for them because they have such a big presence during Speedweek at Daytona.

“Having them on our truck and giving them a chance to root for me—hopefully we can get that Bluegreen Chevrolet Silverado in Victory Lane on Friday night.”