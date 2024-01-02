 Skip navigation
Basketball Pickups: Is it 'Goga Time' in Orlando?
Basketball Pickups: Is it ‘Goga Time’ in Orlando?
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
Caitlin Clark hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer, scores 40 as No. 4 Iowa beats Michigan State 76-73
nbc_cbb_purmaryland_extendedhl_240102.jpg
No. 1 Purdue handles Maryland 67-53 to snap Terrapins' 19-game home winning streak

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkcomp_240102__862502.jpg
Every Clark highlight from thrilling win over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark lifts Iowa over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkintv_240201.jpg
Clark feeling 'grateful' after clutch game winner

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 Daytona Speedweeks schedule

  
Published January 2, 2024 02:05 PM

The opening week of the NASCAR season quickly approaches as teams across the top three series prepare for Daytona International Speedway.

Speedweeks begins with single-car qualifying on Wednesday, Feb. 14. NASCAR will do a random draw to determine the qualifying order.

The schedule continues with the qualifying races on Thursday, Feb. 15, and then a packed weekend of races.

MORE: 2024 NASCAR schedules, start times, TV info

Here’s a look at the full Daytona schedule as the ARCA Menards Series, Craftsman Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series drivers will all be in action.

Speedweeks at Daytona schedule

(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Garage open

  • 1 - 10:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 8:15 - 10 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying. Defending pole-winner: Alex Bowman

Thursday, Feb. 15

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 4 - 11 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4:05 - 4:55 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series practice
  • 5:05 - 5:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice
  • 7 p.m. — Cup Series Duel 1 (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Defending winner: Joey Logano
  • 8:45 p.m. — Cup Series Duel 2 (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Defending winner: Aric Almirola

Friday, Feb. 16

Garage open

  • 7:30 a.m. - 11:45 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 12:30 - 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 1:30 - 2 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series qualifying
  • 3 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying
  • 4:35-5:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice
  • 5:35-6:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice
  • 7:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (100 laps, 250 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Defending winner: Zane Smith

Saturday, Feb. 17

Garage open

  • 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10 a.m. - 5:15 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series

Track activity

  • 10:30 - 11:20 a.m. — Cup Series practice
  • 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying
  • 1:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series race (80 laps, 200 miles; FS1, Radio TBA). Defending winner: Greg Van Alst
  • 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (120 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Defending winner: Austin Hill

Sunday, Feb. 18

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:30 p.m. — Daytona 500 (200 laps, 500 miles; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Defending winner: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.