2024 Daytona Speedweeks schedule

The opening week of the NASCAR season quickly approaches as teams across the top three series prepare for Daytona International Speedway.

Speedweeks begins with single-car qualifying on Wednesday, Feb. 14. NASCAR will do a random draw to determine the qualifying order.

The schedule continues with the qualifying races on Thursday, Feb. 15, and then a packed weekend of races.

Here’s a look at the full Daytona schedule as the ARCA Menards Series, Craftsman Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series drivers will all be in action.

Speedweeks at Daytona schedule

(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Garage open



1 - 10:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



8:15 - 10 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying. Defending pole-winner: Alex Bowman

Thursday, Feb. 15

Garage open

8 a.m. - 6 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Truck Series

4 - 11 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

4:05 - 4:55 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series practice

5:05 - 5:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice

7 p.m. — Cup Series Duel 1 (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Defending winner: Joey Logano

8:45 p.m. — Cup Series Duel 2 (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Defending winner: Aric Almirola

Friday, Feb. 16

Garage open

7:30 a.m. - 11:45 p.m. — Truck Series

8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series

9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

12:30 - 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

1:30 - 2 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying

4:35-5:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice

5:35-6:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice

7:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (100 laps, 250 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Defending winner: Zane Smith

Saturday, Feb. 17

Garage open

6 a.m. - 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

10 a.m. - 5:15 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series

Track activity

10:30 - 11:20 a.m. — Cup Series practice

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying

1:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series race (80 laps, 200 miles; FS1, Radio TBA). Defending winner: Greg Van Alst

5 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (120 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Defending winner: Austin Hill

Sunday, Feb. 18

Garage open



8 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity