Cup Series Roval starting lineup: Tyler Reddick wins the pole

Tyler Reddick will lead the Cup Series field to the green flag at the Charlotte Roval on Sunday afternoon (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Reddick won the pole with a lap of 102.839 mph. This is his sixth career pole and his second of the season.

Christopher Bell will start second with a lap of 102.695 mph. Bell is followed by Daniel Suarez (102.603 mph), Bubba Wallace (102.569 mph) and Kyle Busch (102.494 mph).

Second is Bell’s best career starting position for a road course race. Fourth is Wallace’s best career starting position for a road course race.

AJ Allmendinger in sixth (102.353 mph), Joey Logano in seventh (102.203 mph), Chase Elliott in eighth (102.20 mph) and Ty Gibbs (no lap time) in 10th were the non-playoff drivers that reached the final round. Elliott’s No. 9 is in the owner championship.

Denny Hamlin spun during qualifying and did not complete a lap. He will line up 11th. His spin ended the practice session under red and prevented Gibbs from completing a lap.

Martin Truex Jr. in 11th (102.885 mph), Ross Chastain in 12th (102.831 mph), William Byron in 14th (102.343 mph), Ryan Blaney in 17th (102.279 mph), Brad Keselowski in 19th (102.219 mph) and Chris Buescher in 20th (102.115 mph) were the playoff drivers that failed to make the second round after completing their laps.

Kyle Larson, the winner of the 2021 Roval race, will start from the rear of the field. He hit the wall during practice and damaged the No. 5 Chevrolet. He will go to a backup car for the Round of 12 elimination race. Larson is only 15 points above the cutline.

The green flag for Sunday’s race is scheduled to wave at 2:34 p.m. ET on NBC. Pre-race coverage starts at 2 p.m. on NBC.



