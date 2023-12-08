Dawn Burlew selected as president of Watkins Glen International

Dawn Burlew has been named the next president of Watkins Glen International, the track announced Friday.

Burlew, who is the first woman to hold the position, will take over as president on Jan. 3, 2024. She takes over for Michael Printup, who served as track president for 15 years.

A lifelong resident of the area, Burlew began her professional career with Corning Inc., a technology company based in nearby Corning, New York. Burlew spent 40 years at the company, most recently serving as director of government affairs and director of business development

“No one knows the region better or brings more devotion to our community around Watkins Glen International than Dawn,” said Chip Wile, senior vice president and chief track properties officer at NASCAR, in a statement.

“Her authentic connection to the business and governmental communities in New York State will allow her to grow The Glen through its next phase as one of the premier racing facilities in the country.”

Burlew already has connections to motorsports in New York. She serves as a member of the governing council of the International Motor Racing Research Center located in the village of Watkins Glen. Burlew is also a member of the Business Council of New York State, Chemung County Chamber and Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council.

Burlew’s first season with Watkins Glen will see the track take a new spot on the NASCAR schedule. The road course will host the second race of the playoffs.

“Part of my fabric is the community here in the Southern Tier and I’m proud to represent the region as the next president of Watkins Glen International,” Burlew said in a statement.

“My personal and professional lives have often brought me to The Glen, including when Corning was involved with the ownership of the track. I have a tool chest of skills that I know will be beneficial to WGI and NASCAR, allowing me to contribute to the team from day one.”