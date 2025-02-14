Daytona Duel qualifying race 2 results: Austin Cindric declared winner over Jones on last yellow

Austin Cindric nipped Erik Jones in a photo finish to win the second Daytona 500 Duel qualifying race Thursday night.

Jones patiently waited to celebrate for several minutes with his No. 43 Toyota parked at the finish line. But after a delay to review video, NASCAR declared Cindric as the winner because his No. 2 Ford was ahead by inches when the caution was thrown just before the flagstand.

“I feel bad for Erik having to go all the way over there,” Cindric told FS1. “They made a great move on the last lap there. Joey (Logano) and I were sitting ducks with the middle lane fading there.”

Cindric started from the pole position but led only six of 60 laps in a race that featured 16 lead changes.

“Obviously, we had really fast Mustang,” the 2022 Daytona 500 winner said. “Super proud of my team and everyone to go out here and execute. Thank you to (crew chief) Brian (Wilson) for letting me race. It was very difficult to maybe persuade that, but it was his birthday. This is a good birthday present for him. Overall, proud of everybody at Team Penske getting lined up there, the execution of the cycle there. It’s cool, but there’s still a lot to go for the race. I feel so bad he had to drive all the way over there. That’s terrible.

“I honestly thought I got him, but I wasn’t going to sit there and argue about anything. But, yeah, it’s awesome. Glad to put on a great show for the fans here. Awesome result for everyone on the 2 car, and looking forward to starting in the front row.”

Jones’ car was ahead at the finish line and initially was shown as the winner on scoring monitors afterward.

“A wide range of emotions,” Jones told FS1. “Yeah, it’s a bummer. It’s the rule. I mean, if the yellow is out, the race is over. It’s unfortunate, but either way the Camry was really fast. It was fun running up front, fun leading some laps, fun contending for the win. I don’t know. I did everything I could. So it just didn’t work out. Hopefully we can be in that same spot again Sunday.

“I think it’s fairly clear we’re behind when the yellow is out. Yeah, it’s unfortunate, but you’re just kind of setting yourself up. In that situation you’re expecting to race to the line and just trying to get that momentum and that run built to where you can pull yourself ahead at the line. I think we did that, but it just was not quite soon enough.

Yeah, it’s just unfortunate. I hate that it just didn’t work out. There’s so much going on with our group and rebuilding and trying to get better. It would have sure been nice to take pictures in victory lane for everybody, but overall I think we got a good car.”

Chris Buescher, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Corey LaJoie finished sixth in the No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford to make the Daytona 500 as the top finishing open car.

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who already had qualified on speed, advanced with a 19th in the No. 84 Toyota.

“You forget how special this race is when you have to race for it, when you have to earn it,” said LaJoie, who is racing part time this season. “Because when you are racing full time, it’s just the first one of 36, but when it’s the one that you think about for months, it means that much more. It means so much for that Rick Ware group. Those guys work so hard for the group. I’m pumped up, man. I wasn’t that stressed going in, but I am super relieved right now.”

Anthony Alfredo (13th) and BJ McLeod (17th) failed to advance the Daytona 500.

Daytona 500 Duel Qualifying Race 2 results

1. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

2. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

3. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

4. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

5. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

6. Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Ford

7. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford

8. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

9. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

10. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

11. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

12. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota

13. Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Chevrolet

14. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet

15. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford

16. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford

17. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Chevrolet

18. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford

19. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota

20. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

21. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

22 .Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

