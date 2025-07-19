 Skip navigation
Dover Xfinity results: Connor Zilisch wins rain-shortened race

  
Published July 19, 2025 07:31 PM

Eighteen-year-old Connor Zilisch scored his series-high fourth Xfinity win of the season when rain shortened Saturday’s race at Dover Motor Speedway.

The race was stopped after 134 of 200 laps. Zilisch led 77 laps and won the second stage.

MORE: Dover Xfinity results

Zilisch has scored eight consecutive top-five finishes. He is the youngest driver to win back-to-back Xfinity races since Chase Elliott did so in 2014 at age 18.

Zilisch’s win is the 99th all-time for JR Motorsports.

Aric Almirola finished second. Brandon Jones placed third. Justin Allgaier started at the rear for repairs after he hit the wall in qualifying and rallied to finish fourth. Jesse Love completed the top five.

NASCAR: Wurth 400
How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Dover: Start time, TV info and weather
It’s back to the ovals for NASCAR’s premier series.

Ryan Truex, who had won the past two Dover Xfinity races, finished 18th. Kaz Grala placed 31st for Our Motorsports, which announced this week that it would close its shop after this race.

Jake Finch placed 17th in his series debut. Lavar Scott finished 28th in his series debut.

Stage 1 winner: Taylor Gray

Stage 2 winner: Connor Zilisch

Next: The series races at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, July 26 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.