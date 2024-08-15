 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Spencer Danielson
Boise State, UNLV favored in Mountain West, which has Pac-12’s Oregon St, Washington St on schedule
Joey Aguilar
Sun Belt Preview: Appalachian State, Texas State picked as favorites as season arrives
Dillon Thieneman
Pick Six: Dillon Thieneman flies under the radar nationally but looms large on Purdue’s defense

Top Clips

nbc_pst_pochusmnt_240815.jpg
USMNT made the right choice hiring Pochettino
nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Spencer Danielson
Boise State, UNLV favored in Mountain West, which has Pac-12’s Oregon St, Washington St on schedule
Joey Aguilar
Sun Belt Preview: Appalachian State, Texas State picked as favorites as season arrives
Dillon Thieneman
Pick Six: Dillon Thieneman flies under the radar nationally but looms large on Purdue’s defense

Top Clips

nbc_pst_pochusmnt_240815.jpg
USMNT made the right choice hiring Pochettino
nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dr. Diandra: Chaotic playoff schedule raises stakes for final regular season races

  
Published August 15, 2024 12:00 PM
Burton: Dillon punishment affects the entire field
August 14, 2024 07:25 PM
Dustin Long and Jeff Burton react to Austin Dillon losing playoff eligibility in his controversial win at Richmond Raceway and whether NASCAR has effectively drawn a line that drivers should not cross.

While some drivers are still fighting for a place in the playoffs, those already in are focused on what might be the most challenging playoff schedule yet.

In 2017, the first year of stage racing, five 1.5-mile tracks dominated the last 10 races. This year features two road courses and two superspeedways for the first time. The remainder of the schedule includes three 1.5-mile tracks plus Bristol, Martinsvsille and Phoenix.

NASCAR grouped the tracks so that the first round doesn’t even include a typical intermediate track. Short-superspeedway Atlanta opens round one, followed by road course Watkins Glen and Bristol. The second round is just as intimidating: Kansas, Talladega and the Charlotte Roval.

AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
NASCAR strips Austin Dillon’s playoff eligibility for Richmond win
Austin Dillon keeps Richmond victory but remains outside a playoff spot with three races left in the regular season.

That schedule gives lower seeded playoff drivers a greater possibility of advancing, and drivers who haven’t won yet a chance to steal a victory from the championship contenders. This lineup also could eliminate top drivers who happen to have two weeks of really bad luck.

When Atlanta was reconfigured into a superspeedway in 2022, its average DNF rate jumped from around five percent to above 20 percent. Over the last five Atlanta races, 42 out of 183 cars — 23.3% — did not finish the race. Eight of 37 cars (21.6%) failed to finish this spring’s race.

AUTO: APR 21 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sunday’s Michigan race
Brad Keselowski looks to score his first Cup win at Michigan, while Ryan Blaney seeks to score a fourth top 10 in a row there.

You might remember that last year’s Atlanta fall race was an exception with only three DNFs. Don’t count on that happening this year. Atlanta was the 19th race last year, which means it wasn’t part of the playoffs. I refer anyone expecting driver restraint to last week’s finish at Richmond.

Bristol closes out the first round with an average DNF rate of 18.3% over the last five pavement races. This year’s spring race had just one DNF, but recall that abnormal tire wear produced a highly unusual contest. Without that race, Bristol’s recent average DNF rate is over 26%.

Impact on playoff drivers

Playoff drivers have two ways to insulate themselves from the probable chaos: winning the regular-season championship and collecting as many playoff points as possible in the last three races.

Playoff points are mathematical magic because they come back at the start of each round. Chase Elliott wouldn’t have made it to the finals in 2022 without the cache of playoff points he amassed.

In addition to the the 15 playoff points for race wins and 30 playoff points for stage wins up for grabs in the last three races, the regular-season champion earns 15 additional playoff points. The second-place driver earns 10 playoff points and the third-place driver eight.

The graph below summarizes where the top drivers stand as of Richmond. Total points are broken down into points from finishes (in blue) and stage points (in red.)

2024_points_by_stage_and_finish_23.png

This graph shows how Kyle Larson’s stage points and race wins compensate for having missed an entire race. Larson has the most race wins of any driver with four and leads in total points (779), stage points (225) and playoff points (28).

But Larson also has the second highest DNF rate (13.6%) of any driver guaranteed in the playoffs with three DNFs in 22 races. Winning the regular season would enable him to start the playoffs with at least 43 playoff points, a buffer of more than two-thirds of a perfect race (60 points).

Tyler Reddick’s third-place finish at Richmond puts him only five points behind Larson in the overall standings. Elliott trails Larson by six points. But Reddick has earned only eight playoff points and Elliott six. That gives them little protection against mechanical issues, poor execution or accidents.

Winning the regular season would take Reddick to a minimum of 23 playoff points or Elliott to at least 21. That’s a much more comfortable buffer against catastrophe, but it’s still no guarantee.

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 - Qualifying
Tyler Reddick maintains No. 1 spot in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings
Tyler Reddick scored another top-three finish this past weekend at Richmond.

Fourth-place Denny Hamlin is only 21 points out of the lead. Hamlin has the third-most playoff points with 21. That 15-point bonus would give him at least 36 points of a buffer and his best playoff advantage since 2020, when he started the playoffs with 47 playoff points.

Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell are in fifth and sixth place in the points, 77 and 78 points behind Larson. Bell has the second-highest number of playoff points (25) but also the second-highest DNF rate of any driver in the series at 21.7%. If Bell can’t catch up to Larson for the regular-season championship, he should root for Reddick and Elliott.

On the positive side, remember that a tough schedule is tough for everyone. Two playoff drivers — Austin Cindric and Daniel Suarez — have a total of three top-five finishes between them. These drivers sit in 20th and 16th places and are just as susceptible to mishap as the drivers at the front of the standings.

That means the top drivers don’t necessarily need to have zero mishaps. They just need to have fewer mishaps than the bottom of the field to get through the first round.