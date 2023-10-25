Drivers to watch during Cup elimination race at Martinsville

The NASCAR Cup Series closes out the Round of 8 with a Sunday race at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC, post-race on Peacock).

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell have spots in the Championship 4 after winning at Las Vegas and Homestead, respectively. The remaining six drivers are battling for the final two spots.

Here is a look at the drivers to keep an eye on during the Sunday afternoon race at the .526-mile track.

FRONTRUNNERS

Christopher Bell

Points position: 1st

Best finish this season: 1st (Bristol Dirt, Homestead)

Past at Martinsville: He has seven starts at Martinsville Speedway with two top-10 finishes. Bell led 150 laps and won last season’s playoff race after entering the weekend below the cutline.

Denny Hamlin

Points position: 7th

Best finish this season: 1st (Kansas I, Pocono, Bristol Night)

Past at Martinsville: He has 35 starts with 24 top-10 finishes, 18 top fives and five wins. Hamlin has led 2,226 laps at Martinsville. He finished fifth in last season’s playoff race and fourth in this season’s spring race.

William Byron

Points position: 3rd

Best finish this season: 1st (Las Vegas I, Phoenix I, Darlington I, Atlanta II, Watkins Glen, Texas)

Past at Martinsville: He has 11 starts at Martinsville with six top-10 finishes, four top fives and one win. He won the first Next Gen race at Martinsville after leading 212 laps. Byron has been the most consistent playoff driver this season with only one finish outside of the top 10 in eight playoff races.

Ryan Blaney

Points position: 4th

Best finish this season: 1st (Charlotte, Talladega II)

Past at Martinsville: He has 15 starts at Martinsville with nine top-10 finishes, seven top fives and 377 laps led. Blaney has not won at Martinsville but has the best average finish (9.53) at the track among active drivers.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Chris Buescher

Points position: 8th

Best finish this season: 1st (Richmond II, Michigan, Daytona II)

Past at Martinsville: He has 16 starts at Martinsville with one top-10 finish and an average finish of 19.4. Buescher has finished 14th or worse in three Next Gen races at Martinsville but has two short track wins -- Bristol in 2022, Richmond in 2023.

Tyler Reddick

Points position: 5th

Best finish this season: 1st (Circuit of the Americas, Kansas II)

Past at Martinsville: He has seven Martinsville starts with one top-10 finish. He has finished 18th or worse in four straight Martinsville races. Reddick has earned the fifth-most points (123) on short tracks in 2023.

Martin Truex Jr.

Points position: 6th

Best finish this season: 1st (Dover, Sonoma, New Hampshire)

Past at Martinsville: He has 35 starts at Martinsville with 16 top-10 finishes, 10 top fives and three wins. All three wins have taken place since 2019. Truex has finished 22nd, 20th and third in three Next Gen races at Martinsville. He only has one top-10 finish in this season’s playoff and seven finishes of 17th or worse.

Chase Elliott

Points position: 17th

Best finish this season: 2nd (Fontana, Indianapolis)

Past at Martinsville: He has 16 starts at Martinsville with 10 top-10 finishes, five top fives and one win. Elliott has finished 10th in all three Next Gen races at Martinsville. He needs a win to put the No. 9 in the owner Championship 4.



