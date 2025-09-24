Former Cup champion crew chief Rodney Childers to join JR Motorsports in 2026

Cup championship winning crew chief Rodney Childers will join JR Motorsports and serve as crew chief for the the team’s No. 1 car with Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch in 2026, the team announced Wednesday.

“Rodney’s resume and career speak for itself,” said JRM team owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. in a statement from the team. “Rodney and I grew up together and have known each other since we were kids. That’s a relationship that has always been close and has remained close to this day. We’ve always had interest in working together in motorsports and I’m thankful that this opportunity came about and we could bring him into the JRM family.”

Childers has 40 career Cup victories and won the 2014 series title with Kevin Harvick. Childers moved to Spire Motorsports this season after Stewart-Haas Racing closed at the end of the 2024 campaign. Childers and Spire Motorsports parted ways after nine races this year.

“I’m so excited to be joining the JRM family,” said Childers in a statement from JRM. “To see what Dale, Kelley and (Rick Hendrick) have built here is quite amazing and their results show for themselves. Dale and Kelley have meant a lot to me for some 30 years and I can’t wait to be part of this group. Plus, I get to be the lucky guy to lead two amazing young men that have a huge amount of talent and a big future in our sport.”

JR Motorsports stated that Andrew Oversteet, who is the crew chief on the No. 1 car with Kvapil, will remain with the organization in 2026.

JR Motorsports stated that announcements on its 2026 driver and crew chief lineup for all its cars in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will come at a later date.