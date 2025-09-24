Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Kansas playoff race
For the first time since late May, the NASCAR Cup Series will race at a 1.5-mile track.
Kansas Speedway has provided many memorable moments in recent years from Kyle Larson beating Chris Buescher by .001 seconds — the closest finish in series history — to last year’s playoff race having 30 lead changes. Three of the last five races at Kansas had the pass for the win take place within the final two laps.
Pre-race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.
With help from Racing Insights, here is a look at the good news and bad news for Cup drivers and teams heading to Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway.
23XI Racing — Good news: Organization has won three of the last seven Kansas races. Bad news: Tyler Reddick has had one top-10 finish in the four playoff races this season. … Reddick has finished 17th or worse in six of the last eight Kansas races. … Bubba Wallace has finished 26th or worse in four of the last six races. … Wallace has finished 33rd or worse in the last three races on 1.5-mile tracks (all due to accidents). … Wallace is last in the playoff standings, 27 points below the cutline with two races left in this round. … Rookie Riley Herbst has not finished better than 19th on a 1.5-mile track in his Cup career.
Front Row Motorsports — Good news: Noah Gragson’s average finish of 17.7 at Kansas makes it his third-best track by average finish (Watkins Glen is No. 1 at 16.0 and Talladega is next at 17.2). … Gragson’s 16th-place finish was his second top 20 in the last four races. … Zane Smith has three top-15 finishes in the last six races. Bad news: After scoring nine top-20 finishes in the first 13 races of the season, Todd Gilliland has had only three top-20 finishes in the last 17 races, including last weekend’s 19th-place result at New Hampshire.
Haas Factory Team — Good news: Cole Custer has finished in the top 25 in four of the last six races. Bad News: It has been 127 starts for Custer since his lone Cup win in July 2020 at Kentucky.
Hendrick Motorsports — Good news: William Byron ranks first in speed and restarts and ranks second in passing in Racing Insights’ season rankings. … Kyle Larson won the spring Kansas race, leading 221 of 267 laps. … Larson has won three of the last 10 races at Kansas. … Larson has scored the most points (212) in the series on 1.5-mile tracks this season, followed by Byron with 189 points and Chase Elliott with 155 points. …Elliott’s average finish of 10.4 at Kansas ranks as fourth-best all-time among drivers who have made six or more starts there. … Byron’s third-place finish at New Hampshire ended a six-race streak without a top-10 result. … Alex Bowman’s 11 top 10s at Kansas are his most at any track. … Bowman has finished in the top 10 in each of his last six starts at Kansas. … Elliott has two top fives in the last three races. … The organization has had a car finish in the top two in six of the last eight races. Bad news: Elliott has not started better than 16th in the last five races and has scored only one point in the first stage in that stretch. … Elliott has failed to score any points in 10 of the last 13 stages. … Larson and Byron each have had one top 10 in the four playoff races this season.
Hyak Motorsports — Good news: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished 11th in May’s Coca-Cola 600, the most recent race on a 1.5-mile track. Bad news: Stenhouse has one top-10 finish in 25 starts at Kansas.
Joe Gibbs Racing — Good news: Chase Briscoe is the only driver to finish in the top 10 in all four playoff races this season. … Briscoe’s average finish of 5.5 in the postseason is the best among all drivers. Christopher Bell has led in the last seven Kansas races, tied for the longest streak by a driver at that track. … Bell has finished eighth or better in seven of the last eight Kansas races. … Bell has scored three consecutive top-10 finishes. … Denny Hamlin has four wins at Kansas, most all-time. … Hamlin has six top-five finishes in the last eight Kansas races. Bad news: Ty Gibbs has finished no better than 22nd on a 1.5-mile track this season. … Gibbs ranks second in most laps led (831) among drivers in series history without a Cup win (Mike Skinner ranks first having led 1,029 laps without scoring a Cup win). … Hamlin has four finishes of 24th or worse in the last eight races. … Briscoe, who is in the final transfer spot to the next round of the playoffs, has qualified 18th or worse the last two races and failed to score a point in the first stage in both events.
Kaulig Racing — Good news: AJ Allmendinger has five finishes of eighth or better in his last seven starts on a 1.5-mile track. … Ty Dillon has finished in the top 20 in five of the last 12 races. Bad news: Dillon has seven finishes of 27th or worse in the last nine races. … It has been 50 starts since Allmendinger’s last win, which came at the Charlotte Roval in October 2023.
Legacy Motor Club — Good news: The organization’s 14 top-10 finishes this season between John Hunter Nemechek, Erik Jones and Jimmie Johnson, are 10 more than it had at this time last year. … Nemechek’s average finish of 17.8 at Kansas is his best among 1.5-mile tracks. … Jones has nine top-15 finishes in the last 20 races. Bad news: Nemechek has three finishes of 32nd or worse in the last seven races. … Jones has placed outside the top 20 in the last three races.
Richard Childress Racing — Good news: Austin Dillon has six top 10s at Kansas, his most among all 1.5-mile tracks. Bad news: Kyle Busch has one top-15 finish in the last nine races. … Busch’s eight top 10s this season is his fewest through 30 races in his Cup career. … Busch has not led a lap in the last 18 races, since Kansas in May, the longest drought in his Cup career.
Rick Ware Racing — Good news: The organization recently settled its lawsuit with Legacy Motor Club over the sale of a charter. Bad news: Cody Ware has not finished better than 29th in the last four races.
RFK Racing — Good news: Ryan Preece’s four top 10s on 1.5-mile tracks are tied with Kyle Larson for most in the series this season. … Preece finished seventh at Kansas in May. … Chris Buescher has finished 11th or better in five of the last seven races. … Buescher has two top 10s in the last three Kansas races. Bad news: Brad Keselowski has one top 10 in the last eight Kansas races. … Keselowski has three DNFs in the last seven races on 1.5-mile tracks.
Spire Motorsports — Good news: Michael McDowell’s eighth-place finish last weekend at New Hampshire marked the fourth time in the last five races a Spire car has finished in the top 10. … Carson Hocevar has scored four consecutive top-15 finishes. Bad news: Justin Haley has finished 27th or worse in five of the last seven races. … McDowell has finished 23rd or worse in five of the last seven Kansas races.
Team Penske — Good news: Ryan Blaney’s victory last weekend at New Hampshire not only moved him into the next round of the playoffs but was his ninth top 10 in the last 10 races. … Blaney has won two of the last five races this season. … Blaney ranks first in passing, second in speed and fourth in restarts, according to Racing Insights’ season rankings. … Blaney has scored the most stage points (43) in the playoffs this season … Blaney has finished in the top five in the last two Kansas races. … Joey Logano has three consecutive top-five finishes, his longest top-five streak since 2019. … Since 2022, Team Penske has won 12.5% of the races in the regular season and 26.5% of the playoff races. Bad news: Austin Cindric’s average finish in the first four races of the playoffs is 19.5. … Cindric has not had a top-10 finish in eight Cup starts at Kansas and has finished 31st or worse in four of the last five races there. … Logano has finished 14th or worse in five of the last nine Kansas races.
Trackhouse Racing — Good news: Ross Chastain won the most recent race on a 1.5-mile track, taking the checkered flag at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte on Memorial Day weekend. … Chastain won last fall’s race at Kansas. … Chastain has six top 10s in the last nine races on 1.5-mile tracks, including two wins. Bad news: Daniel Suarez has finished 35th or worse in each of the past three races. … Suarez has finished outside the top 30 in nine of this season’s 30 races. … Shane van Gisbergen has placed 25th or worse in the last four races.
Wood Brothers Racing — Good news: Josh Berry overcame a spin to finish second last weekend at New Hampshire, giving him three top 10s in the last six races. Bad news: In those other three races in his recent stretch, Berry has finished 36th or worse.