RFK Racing hires new team president

RFK Racing has hired Chip Bowers to be the team’s president, filling the role vacated by Steve Newmark, who left the organization to join the University of North Carolina and serve as its athletic director beginning next summer.

Bowers will officially begin in his new role at RFK Racing on Sept. 22.

“I’m honored and thrilled to be joining one of NASCAR’s premiere racing teams,” said Bowers in a statement from the team. “As both a fan of the sport and a North Carolina native, this is truly a full circle moment for me in my career. I’m incredibly appreciative of Jack Roush, John Henry, future hall of fame driver and owner Brad Keselowski, and our esteemed board of directors for asking me to be a trusted partner in leading the organization to new heights.”

The team stated that Bowers will focus on driving innovation across the organization, focus on sustained growth and strengthen long-term corporate partnerships.

RFK Racing fields Cup entries for Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece. The organization failed to place a driver in the playoffs this season. The organization has 143 career wins and won Cup titles with Kurt Busch (2004) and Matt Kenseth (2003). The organization has fielded rides for NASCAR Hall of Famers Mark Martin, Matt Kenseth, Carl Edwards and Busch.

“RFK Racing has a rich and storied history of excellence both on and off of the track,” Bowers said in a statement. “I’m excited to work closely with my new teammates, our impressive best-in-brand partners, and NASCAR officials in unlocking new opportunities that grow our collective businesses through creativity, innovation, strategic thinking, and the enhancement of the overarching fan experience.

“RFK Racing is realizing an incredible upward trajectory, and I look forward to establishing our team as a true thought-leader and one of the preeminent brands within the industry.”

Bowers comes to RFK Racing after serving as president of Elevate. He oversaw global expansion that included opening four international offices. Bowers also has served in senior roles with NBA’s Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, and Seattle SuperSonics; MLB’s Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres; and the WNBA’s Seattle Storm.

“Chip brings a fresh perspective that we’re really excited about,” Keselowski said in a statement from the team. “He has proven he can grow organizations and think creatively in some of the most competitive sports markets, and that experience will help us find new ways to strengthen our team.”