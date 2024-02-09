Frankie Muniz attempting NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Daytona

Actor and racer Frankie Muniz will attempt to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut Feb. 17 at Daytona International Speedway.

Muniz will join Joey Gase Motorsports for the race weekend and will drive the No. 35 Ford Mustang. Ford Performance will serve as Muniz’s primary sponsor.

Muniz will run a limited schedule in Xfinity this season, the details of which will be released at a later date.

“I am very fortunate to have the unwavering support of Ford and Ford Performance through my NASCAR journey, and I am very humbled yet excited to be teamed up with Joey Gase Motorsports to attempt my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut next weekend at Daytona International Speedway,” Muniz said in a statement.

Muniz competed full-time in the ARCA Menards Series last season. He drove the No. 30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing and finished fourth in the championship standings after posting 11 top-10 finishes and one top five.

According to an announcement from Muniz and Joey Gase Motorsports, the No. 35 team has acquired the 25th-place owner points. The No. 24 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota finished 25th in the Xfinity standings last season.

“Joey Gase Motorsports is proud to welcome Frankie to the team,” team owner Joey Gase said in a statement. “Undoubtedly, he brings a lot of attention to our team and the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but throughout the last couple of weeks, I’ve never seen a driver more determined or focused than Frankie.

“He will be an asset to our program this season, and I look forward to joining him as a teammate in our No. 53 National Crime Prevention Council car at Daytona.”

