Front Row Motorsports reaches technical alliance with Team Penske

Front Row Motorsports has reached a technical alliance with Team Penske ahead of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Front Row Motorsports and Team Penske will work together in several areas through this technicall alliance. The list includes engineering, aerodynamics, race setup, strategy and pit crew development.

The two organizations will also start the Cup season from the front row. Team Penske’s Joey Logano won pole for Sunday’s Daytona 500. Front Row Motorsports’ Michael McDowell secured a spot on the front row next to him.

Front Row Motorsports will also remain a part of Ford Performance for multiple seasons while continuing a relationship that began in 2004.

This relationship between Ford Performance and Front Row Motorsports has featured a win at Talladega in 2013, a win at Pocono in 2016, a Daytona 500 win in 2021, a win at the Indianapolis road course last season and a Truck Series championship title in 2022.

“A racer’s mindset isn’t suited to be patient. We all want results immediately, but the way Bob Jenkins and Jerry Freeze have built Front Row Motorsports through the years is a model for how it should be done,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, in a statement.

“We’ve always been proud of our partnership and can’t wait to see how much higher they can go with this new Team Penske alliance.”