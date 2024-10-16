Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sunday’s playoff race at Las Vegas

The third round of the Cup playoffs begins this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Eight drivers remain in the playoffs. If one of them wins Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC), they’ll transfer to next month’s championship race at Phoenix.

William Byron holds the final transfer spot entering the round. The drivers below the cutline are reigning Cup champion Ryan Blaney (-4 points), Denny Hamlin (-8), Chase Elliott (-9) and Joey Logano (-11).

Here is a look at the good news and bad news for Cup teams ahead of the Las Vegas playoff race.

23XI Racing — Good news: Tyler Reddick finished second at Las Vegas in March. … Reddick has five finishes of eighth or better in the last six races at Las Vegas. … Bubba Wallace has three top-10 finishes in the last four races. Bad news: Reddick’s average finish in the regular season was 11.2. His average finish in the playoffs is 18.1.

Front Row Motorsports — Good news: Todd Gilliland is making his 100th Cup start with the team. It will be Gilliland’s 105th career Cup start overall. Bad news: Michael McDowell has never scored a top-15 finish in 21 Cup starts at Las Vegas. … Todd Gilliland has not scored a top-20 finish in five career starts at Las Vegas.

Hendrick Motorsports — Good news: Kyle Larson leads the points entering the Round of 8. He is 33 points above the cutline. … Larson has won the past two races at Las Vegas. … Larson has finished first or second in five of the last seven races at Las Vegas. … William Byron had an average finish of 2.7 in the second round. … Byron has scored a series-best 190 points in five races on 1.5-mile tracks this season. … Chase Elliott has four consecutive top 10s at 1.5-mile tracks, the longest active streak. … Hendrick Motorsports has won four of the last five races at Las Vegas. Bad news: Alex Bowman’s car was disqualified after the Charlotte Roval race for not meeting minimum weight requirement, costing him a spot in the next round and preventing all four Hendrick cars from advancing.

Joe Gibbs Racing — Good news: Christopher Bell has finished seventh or better in seven of the last eight races. … Bell has a series-high 20 top 10s this season. … Bell has started in the top 10 in each of the last five Las Vegas races, including starting on the pole twice. … Martin Truex Jr. has scored eight consecutive top-10 finishes at Las Vegas. … Denny Hamlin is making his ninth appearance in the Round of 8, tied with Joey Logano for most among drivers. … Hamlin has scored three consecutive top 10s at 1.5-mile tracks. … Ty Gibbs has had back-to-back top 10s at 1.5-mile tracks. … Gibbs finished fifth at Las Vegas in March. Bad news: Truex has one top-10 finish in the last 11 races. … Gibbs has one top 10 in the last seven races. … Hamlin has scored one point in the last five stages.

JTG Daugherty Racing — Good news: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has had back-to-back top-20 finishes for the first time since Iowa and New Hampshire in June. Bad news: Stenhouse has two top 10s in 18 career starts at Las Vegas.

Kaulig Racing — Good news: AJ Allmendinger finished sixth and Shane van Gisbergen placed seventh at the Charlotte Roval, marking the first time this season that the organization had placed two cars in the top 10. … Shane van Gisbergen is in the No. 16 this weekend, making his 11th start of the year. … Daniel Hemric has four top 10s this year. All have been ninth-place finishes. Bad news: Kaulig Racing cars have been penalized 14 times this season for speeding on pit road.

Kaulig Racing makes crew chief change Travis Mack is out as crew chief of the No. 16 car.

Legacy Motor Club — Good news: John Hunter Nemechek won the Xfinity race at Las Vegas in March. … Jimmie Johnson is back in the No. 84 this weekend, making his eighth start of the season. Bad news: The Charlotte Roval race represented the third time in the last four races the organization has not had a car finish better than 30th. … Johnson’s best finish in seven races this year is 28th in the Daytona 500 and at Dover. … Erik Jones has not started in the top 15 since Bristol in March.

Richard Childress Racing — Good news: Kyle Busch has five top five-finishes in his last seven starts at Las Vegas. Busch has scored stage points in three consecutive races, tied for his best streak of the season. … Austin Dillon finished 12th at Kansas in the most recent race at a 1.5-mile track. Bad news: Busch has had five consecutive finishes of 13th or worse after a streak of four top 10s in a row.

Rick Ware Racing — Good news: Cody Ware is in the No. 15 this weekend, making his ninth start of the season. … Ware has two finishes of 12th or better in his last three starts, including a career-best fourth at Daytona. … Corey LaJoie has two top-20 finishes in his first three starts with the organization. Bad news: The organization has never finished better than 25th in a Cup race at Las Vegas.

RFK Racing — Good news: Brad Keselowski has two runner-up finishes in the last four races on 1.5-mile tracks. … Keselowski’s pit crew had the best four-tire pit stop last weekend at the Charlotte Roval at 9.409 seconds, according to Racing Insights. Bad news: Chris Buescher has one top-10 finish in 15 starts at Las Vegas. … Other than his stage win at Talladega, Buescher has not scored any stage points in the last six races.

Spire Motorsports — Good news: Carson Hocevar has finished 12th or better in six of the last 11 races. … Hocevar finished 15th at Las Vegas in March. … Zane Smith has three top 10s in the last nine races. … The organization has had at least one car finish in the top 15 in 10 of the last 11 races. … Spire’s teams have combined for 13 top 10s this year. Last year, the organization had three top 10s at this point in the season. … Justin Haley has one top 10 in his three starts since rejoining the team. Bad news: Spire has not had a car finish better than 15th in a Cup race at Las Vegas.

Stewart-Haas Racing — Good news: Noah Gragson has two top 10s in his last five starts on 1.5-mile tracks. … Ryan Preece has two top 10s in the last five races. Bad news: Since his Southern 500 win, Chase Briscoe has finished 24th or worse in four of the last six races. … Josh Berry has finished 20th or worse in 13 of the last 14 races.

Team Penske — Good news: Ryan Blaney has scored the most stage points (54) among the remaining playoff drivers. … Blaney placed third at Las Vegas in March. … Joey Logano is making his ninth appearance in the Round of 8, which is tied with Denny Hamlin for most appearances. … Austin Cindric’s fourth-place at the Roval was his first top five since his win at Gateway in June. Bad news: Logano has scored the fewest points (114) among the remaining playoff drivers at 1.5-mile tracks. … Cindric has led 256 laps this season but none on a 1.5-mile track.

Trackhouse Racing — Good news: Ross Chastain has an average finish of 5.2 at Las Vegas in the Next Gen era. That is best among all drivers. … Chastain won at Kansas in the most recent race at a 1.5-mile track. Bad news: Daniel Suarez has placed 26th or worse in three of the last four races.

Wood Brothers Racing — Good news: Harrison Burton finished 20th at the Charlotte Roval for his best result since his Daytona win. Bad news: Burton has finished 30th or worse in 15 of the 32 races this season.

