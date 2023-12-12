 Skip navigation
Grant Enfinger joining CR7 Motorsports for 2024 Truck season

  
Published December 12, 2023 10:43 AM

Grant Enfinger has a new home as he joins CR7 Motorsports for the full 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

Enfinger will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet Silverado as part of a multi-year deal. Jeff Stankewicz will be the crew chief for the No. 9 team. CR7 Motorsports will have an alliance with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing during the season.

Enfinger, a veteran with 10 Truck Series wins, enters his eighth full-time Truck Series season in 2024. He spent the past two with GMS Racing after returning to the organization in 2022.

Enfinger scored three wins, 13 top-10 finishes and nine top fives in 2023. He ended GMS Racing’s final Truck Series season second in the championship standings.

“When the opportunity came along, I knew that Grant was the perfect choice,” said team owner Codie Rohrbaugh in a statement. “With our efforts to elevate our racing program in 2024, I am confident in what Grant will bring to the team.”

Enfinger will reunite with Stankewicz as part of his move to CR7 Motorsports. The duo won six races and an ARCA Menards Series championship together in 2015. They also won a Truck Series race at Talladega in 2016.

Stankewicz has success in the Truck Series with a variety of drivers. He won two races with Kyle Larson and Enfinger in 2016. He won eight races and a championship in two seasons with Sheldon Creed.

Stankewicz moves to CR7 Motorsports after spending 2023 in Xfinity with Creed at Richard Childress Racing. Michael Shelton, who won the Truck championship in 2012 with James Buescher, has been named general manager of CR7 Motorsports after working as a crew chief for the team last season.

“I feel like we have all the right pieces in place,” Enfinger said in a statement. “With Chevrolet’s help and support, we were able to put this together and have the resources it takes to truly win races and contend for championships. I am expecting growing pains, but I also foresee performance from the beginning.

“I can’t say thank you enough to everyone that made this happen. Especially Codie and the entire Grant County Mulch family and everyone at Champion Power Equipment. I am extremely excited about this next chapter in my career and couldn’t be more happy about my decision.”