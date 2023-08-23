 Skip navigation
GMS Racing to cease operations after Truck season

  
Published August 23, 2023 10:27 AM

GMS Racing, a two-time champion in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, will cease operations after the season, the team announced Wednesday.

GMS Racing is owned by Maury Gallagher, who is co-owner of Legacy Motor Club in the Cup Series. Legacy Motor Club will move from Chevrolet to Toyota after this season.

“We are looking to finish out this year on a high note and close our legacy in this era with another Truck Series championship,” Gallagher said in a statement from the team.

GMS Racing fields entries for Grant Enfinger, Daniel Dye and Rajah Caruth this season. Enfinger has two wins and is the team’s only driver in the playoffs.

GMS Racing won the Truck title in 2016 with Johnny Sauter and 2020 with Sheldon Creed. The organization has 44 Truck wins.

Among those who have driven a full season with the team are Cup driver Justin Haley, Zane Smith, Kaz Grala, Brett Moffitt, Sauter and Creed. Among those who have competed in select races with the team are: Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon and Sam Mayer.

The organization was founded in 2012, competing in the ARCA Menards Series with Gallagher’s son, Spencer, as the driver. GMS Racing began competing full-time in the Truck Series in 2014. In 2018, the organization won 10 of 23 Truck races. GMS Racing also won 10 of 23 Truck races in 2020.

The Truck playoffs continue with the second race of the opening round Sunday at Milwaukee.