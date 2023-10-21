Homestead Cup starting lineup: Martin Truex Jr. claims pole

Martin Truex Jr. will lead the Cup Series field to the green flag at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday afternoon (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Truex won the pole with a lap of 167.411 mph. This was Toyota’s 500th pole across the three national series and Truex’s 22nd career Cup pole. Toyota drivers have won the pole for seven of the eight playoff races.

“I didn’t think (the lap) would hold up,” Truex told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “I thought we could have been a little bit better than everybody. You never know here with... scuff tires is always a challenge and just trying to figure out where everybody’s balance is gonna go. Just good job on my guys and pretty cool to get that number of poles for Toyota — and one, two, three as well.”

Bubba Wallace will start second with a lap of 167.115 mph. Tyler Reddick will line up third with a lap of 166.955 mph. Brad Keselowski (166.579 mph) and Kyle Larson (166.103 mph) will round out the top five.

Austin Dillon (165.894 mph), William Byron (165.853 mph), Ross Chastain (165.832 mph), Ty Gibbs (165.817 mph) and Ryan Blaney (165.675 mph) round out the top 10.

Denny Hamlin in 11th (167.984 mph), Christopher Bell in 13th (167.785 mph) and Chris Buescher in 17th (166.971 mph) are the playoff drivers starting outside of the top 10.

Joey Logano will start from the rear of the field. He crashed during Saturday’s practice session after losing control on the exit of Turn 2. He will go to a backup car.

The green flag for Sunday’s race is scheduled to wave at 2:36 p.m. ET on NBC. Pre-race coverage starts at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. Post-race show is on Peacock.

