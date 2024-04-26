How to watch Saturday Xfinity race at Dover: Start time, TV info and weather

The NASCAR Xfinity Series competes Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway.

This race is a Dash 4 Cash event. Jesse Love, Ryan Sieg, Riley Herbst and Anthony Alfredo will compete for the $100,000 bonus.

Ryan Truex is the defending winner at Dover. His win last season was his first in a national NASCAR series. Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer are the other two drivers with Xfinity wins at Dover.

Shane van Gisbergen, Hailie Deegan, Love, Dawson Cram, Taylor Gray, Blaine Perkins, Leland Honeyman Jr. and Carson Kvapil have never made an Xfinity start at Dover.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Dover

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 1:38 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:47 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Driver introductions will take place at 1:10 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 1:30 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 1:31 p.m. by Nolan Kuhn, Airman with the Dover Air Force Base Eagle Choir.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) on the 1-mile concrete track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90

STARTING LINEUP: Xfinity qualifying takes place Friday at 3:30 p.m.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 1:30 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 12:30 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 1 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 57 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Parker Kligerman started from the pole but finished 38th after a crash in stage 2. Ryan Truex started 12th, won the first two stages and led 124 of the 200 laps. He lapped all but nine cars while building up a lead of nearly five seconds and scored his first career win. Josh Berry, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill and John Hunter Nemechek rounded out the top five.

