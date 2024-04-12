How to watch Saturday Xfinity race at Texas: Start time, TV info and more

Xfinity teams return to Texas Motor Speedway for a Saturday afternoon race on the 1.5-mile track.

Cole Custer is the only driver in the starting lineup with an Xfinity win at Texas on his resume while several drivers will make their first Xfinity start at Texas.

This list of drivers making debuts includes Corey Heim, Hailie Deegan, Jesse Love, Shane van Gisbergen, Taylor Gray, Blaine Perkins and Leland Honeyman Jr.

Saturday is the second race of the Dash 4 Cash program. Aric Almirola won the $100,000 bonus last weekend at Martinsville but will not be in the lineup at Texas. The four eligible drivers are Chandler Smith, Sheldon Creed, Sam Mayer and Justin Allgaier.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Texas

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 1:21 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:32 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Driver introductions will take place at 12:45 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 1:13 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 1:14 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying takes place Friday at 6:30 p.m.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 1:30 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 12:30 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 1 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 81 degrees with wind gusts up to 20 mph. A high of 76 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier started from the pole, won the first two stages and led 133 of the 200 laps. He finished fifth after losing his lead with fewer than 10 laps remaining in the race. John Hunter Nemechek won after leading 38 laps and taking the lead from Parker Kligerman with seven to go in the race. Kligerman finished second. Sammy Smith, Chandler Smith and Allgaier rounded out the top five. Playoff drivers Sam Mayer, Daniel Hemric and Jeb Burton all failed to finish the race.