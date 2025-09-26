 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4 of 2025 season
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets
Fantasy Basketball Centers 2025-26: Top 50 rankings, season outlooks, key stats
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
NASCAR Friday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_golf_donaldmoney_250925.jpg
U.S. Team ‘galvanized’ after Donald comments
nbc_golf_rexlavclip_250925.jpg
Will the Ryder Cup end in a tie?
nbc_golf_jeepinsights2_250925.jpg
Wagner tries Tiger’s flop shot on Bethpage’s 17th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4 of 2025 season
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets
Fantasy Basketball Centers 2025-26: Top 50 rankings, season outlooks, key stats
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
NASCAR Friday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_golf_donaldmoney_250925.jpg
U.S. Team ‘galvanized’ after Donald comments
nbc_golf_rexlavclip_250925.jpg
Will the Ryder Cup end in a tie?
nbc_golf_jeepinsights2_250925.jpg
Wagner tries Tiger’s flop shot on Bethpage’s 17th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Kansas: Start time, TV info and weather

  
Published September 26, 2025 07:00 AM

The Xfinity Series playoffs will continue Saturday at Kansas Speedway without a driver locked into the second round yet after the opener two weeks ago.

Part-time driver Aric Almirola won at Bristol Motor Speedway to deny an Xfinity regular from advancing. Almirola, who is the defending winner at Kansas but is absent from the entry list on the 1.5-mile oval, also became the third consecutive non-playoff driver to win in Xfinity (dating to last season).

Any driver who is 57 points ahead of eighth place after Kansas will advance to the Round of 8. Regular-season champion Connor Zilisch is 82 points clear of eighth (and 85 ahead of the cutline).

Carson Kvapil (plus-16 points), Harrison Burton (plus-9) and Sheldon Creed (plus-7) moved above the cutline at Bristol. The four drivers below the cutline after the opener are: Nick Sanchez (minus-3), Jesse Love (minus-3), Austin Hill (minus-16) and Sammy Smith (minus-24).

Zilisch, who leads the series with a rookie record nine victories, has 15 consecutive top-five finishes and can break Sam Ard’s 1983 record with a top five at Kansas.

Justin Allgaier has a series-high six victories on 1.5-mile tracks

AUTO: FEB 22 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Kyle Busch’s crew chief to move to Trackhouse and pair with Connor Zilisch in 2026
Randall Burnett will pair with Connor Zilisch for his Cup rookie campaign.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Kansas

(All times Eastern)

START: The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:10 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage will open at 9 a.m. ... Qualifying will be at 11:35 a.m. ... Driver introductions will be at 3:25 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 3:52 p.m. ... The command to start engines is scheduled to be given at 3:59 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile oval in Kansas City, Kansas.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

PURSE: $1,651,939

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 39 cars entered at Kansas Speedway.

TV/RADIO: CW will broadcast the race starting at 3:30 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Mainly sunny with a high of 87 degrees, winds from the south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph and a 6% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 85 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST YEAR: Aric Almirola passed Cole Custer and led the final four laps for the victory.