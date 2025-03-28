How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway: Start time, TV info, weather

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to Martinsville Speedway for the first of six races on short tracks this season.

William Byron won at Martinsville last April, the most recent of Hendrick Motorsports’ five victories in the past nine races at the 0.526-mile oval in southwest Virginia.

The past seven races at Martinsville have been won by drivers 30 years old or younger, the longest streak in track history. Martinsville Speedway has played host to at least one Cup race in every season since 1949.

Defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano, who still is seeking his first top 10 this year, has 11 consecutive top 10s at Martinsville, the longest active streak at the track and his longest at any track.

The past 13 Martisnville races have been won by three teams: Hendrick (five victories), Joe Gibbs Racing (four) and Team Penske (four).

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Cook Out representative Roo Reaves at 3:02 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:11 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage opens at 12 p.m. ... The drivers meeting will begin at 2 p.m. ... Driver introductions will begin at 2:25 p.m. ... Martinsville Speedway chaplain Tim Hunt will give the invocation at 2:54 p.m. ... The Virginia Army National Guard 29th Infantry Division Band will perform the national anthem at 2:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (210.4 miles) on a 0.526-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 180.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 38 cars entered

TV/RADIO: FS1 will begin its race broadcast at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: Weather Undeground — Cloudy with a high of 68 degrees and winds from the south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 67 degrees with a 58% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: In a controversial finish last Nov. 3 that resulted in major penalties, Ryan Blaney won to advance to the Championship 4 while NASCAR awarded the final title spot to William Byron over Christopher Bell.

LAST YEAR: William Byron won the April 7, 2024 race at Martinsville, earning a feel-good victory for Hendrick Motorsports as the organization celebrated its 40th anniversary with a 1-2-3 finish.