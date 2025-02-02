Sunday schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The American Express 2025 - Round Three
Charley Hoffman challenges players, addresses pace-of-play ‘heat’
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Key Injuries
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/g636ktk78slj5vw2e6oc
Bret Bielema riding high after Illinois’ breakout 2024 season
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rosstucker_250203.jpg
Tucker: Doncic trade echoes McNabb trade in 2010
nbc_dps_lukadoncic_250203.jpg
Doncic trade one of the ‘great sports surprises’
nbc_pl_arsmartinelliintv_250202.jpg
Martinelli on ‘brilliant’ performance v. Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The American Express 2025 - Round Three
Charley Hoffman challenges players, addresses pace-of-play ‘heat’
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Key Injuries
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/g636ktk78slj5vw2e6oc
Bret Bielema riding high after Illinois’ breakout 2024 season
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rosstucker_250203.jpg
Tucker: Doncic trade echoes McNabb trade in 2010
nbc_dps_lukadoncic_250203.jpg
Doncic trade one of the ‘great sports surprises’
nbc_pl_arsmartinelliintv_250202.jpg
Martinelli on ‘brilliant’ performance v. Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sunday schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

  
Published February 2, 2025 07:00 AM

NASCAR returns to its roots Sunday with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, which last played host to a Cup Series event more than 50 years ago.

After three years on a temporary short track at the Los Angeles Coliseum, NASCAR has moved The Clash to the 0.25-mile track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, known as “The Madhouse.”

It’s the 47th running of The Clash and the fourth consecutive year that the event is being held outside Daytona International Speedway, which was the host from 1979-2021.

AUTO: FEB 03 NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
NASCAR reveals format for Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
Feb. 2 exhibition race will feature 23 cars in 200-lap main event.

Defending winner Denny Hamlin leads active drivers with four Clash victories.

Bowman Gray Stadium’s first NASCAR race was in 1949, and the oval that encircles a football field was the first weekly track in NASCAR.

Its most recent Cup race was held Aug. 6, 1971 and was won by the late Bobby Allison, whose win finally was recognized last year after a dispute over the field in the race.

Details for Sunday’s Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

(All times Eastern)

PRERACE: Garage opens at 2 p.m. … Last-chance qualifying race at 6 p.m. ... Driver introductions will be at 7:50 p.m. ... National anthem will be at 8:08 p.m. ... Command to start engines will be at 8:15 p.m. ... Green flag is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (50 miles) on the 0.25-mile track. Only green-flag laps count. The main event must finish under green.

STAGES: There will be a halftime break at Lap 100.

FORMAT: There will be 39 cars trying to advance to the 23-car main event. Click here for how the starting lineup will be determined between four heat races and a last-chance qualifying race.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 39 cars in The Clash and how they are organized into practice groups

TV/RADIO: Fox’s coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET with the last-chance qualifying race and continue through the main event, which will begin at 8 p.m. … Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the radio broadcast of the event starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 48 degrees. It will be 46 degrees at the start of the last chance qualifier, and 45 degrees and a 5% chance of rain at the start of the main event.

LAST YEAR AT THE CLASH: At the Los Angeles Coliseum, Denny Hamlin took the lead on a Lap 141 restart from teammate Ty Gibbs and held on in overtime for his fourth Clash victory.