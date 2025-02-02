Sunday schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

NASCAR returns to its roots Sunday with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, which last played host to a Cup Series event more than 50 years ago.

After three years on a temporary short track at the Los Angeles Coliseum, NASCAR has moved The Clash to the 0.25-mile track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, known as “The Madhouse.”

It’s the 47th running of The Clash and the fourth consecutive year that the event is being held outside Daytona International Speedway, which was the host from 1979-2021.

Defending winner Denny Hamlin leads active drivers with four Clash victories.

Bowman Gray Stadium’s first NASCAR race was in 1949, and the oval that encircles a football field was the first weekly track in NASCAR.

Its most recent Cup race was held Aug. 6, 1971 and was won by the late Bobby Allison, whose win finally was recognized last year after a dispute over the field in the race.

Details for Sunday’s Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

(All times Eastern)

PRERACE: Garage opens at 2 p.m. … Last-chance qualifying race at 6 p.m. ... Driver introductions will be at 7:50 p.m. ... National anthem will be at 8:08 p.m. ... Command to start engines will be at 8:15 p.m. ... Green flag is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (50 miles) on the 0.25-mile track. Only green-flag laps count. The main event must finish under green.

STAGES: There will be a halftime break at Lap 100.

FORMAT: There will be 39 cars trying to advance to the 23-car main event. Click here for how the starting lineup will be determined between four heat races and a last-chance qualifying race.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 39 cars in The Clash and how they are organized into practice groups

TV/RADIO: Fox’s coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET with the last-chance qualifying race and continue through the main event, which will begin at 8 p.m. … Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the radio broadcast of the event starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 48 degrees. It will be 46 degrees at the start of the last chance qualifier, and 45 degrees and a 5% chance of rain at the start of the main event.

LAST YEAR AT THE CLASH: At the Los Angeles Coliseum, Denny Hamlin took the lead on a Lap 141 restart from teammate Ty Gibbs and held on in overtime for his fourth Clash victory.

