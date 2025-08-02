Iowa starting lineup: Chase Briscoe scores 6th NASCAR Cup pole of the season
NEWTON, Iowa — Chase Briscoe earned his second consecutive pole Saturday at Iowa Speedway and his series-best sixth of the season.
Briscoe has not started worse than second in the last four races. He’s claimed four poles in the last 10 races.
Sunday’s race airs at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network (coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET).
Briscoe is the first driver to have at least six poles through the first 23 races of the season since Kyle Busch in 2017.
Briscoe claimed the pole with a lap of 136.933 mph.
William Byron (136.435 mph) will start second, a week after he ran out of fuel at Indianapolis and lost a top-five finish.
Kyle Larson (136.429) will start third. Austin Cindric (136.358) qualified fourth. Brad Keselowski (136.252) completed the top five with his season-best starting spot.
Busch will start at the rear of the field in a backup car after he crashed in practice Saturday.