Iowa starting lineup: Chase Briscoe scores 6th NASCAR Cup pole of the season

  
Published August 2, 2025 04:08 PM

NEWTON, Iowa — Chase Briscoe earned his second consecutive pole Saturday at Iowa Speedway and his series-best sixth of the season.

Briscoe has not started worse than second in the last four races. He’s claimed four poles in the last 10 races.

Sunday’s race airs at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network (coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET).

MORE: Iowa starting lineup

Briscoe is the first driver to have at least six poles through the first 23 races of the season since Kyle Busch in 2017.

Briscoe claimed the pole with a lap of 136.933 mph.

William Byron (136.435 mph) will start second, a week after he ran out of fuel at Indianapolis and lost a top-five finish.

Kyle Larson (136.429) will start third. Austin Cindric (136.358) qualified fourth. Brad Keselowski (136.252) completed the top five with his season-best starting spot.

Busch will start at the rear of the field in a backup car after he crashed in practice Saturday.

Kyle Busch crashed car at Iowa.jpg
Kyle Busch goes to a backup car after crash in practice at Iowa
Kyle Busch was uninjured in the incident.