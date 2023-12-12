Jason Burdett joins Legacy Motor Club as Jimmie Johnson’s crew chief

Jimmie Johnson will have a new crew chief during the 2024 season as Jason Burdett joins Legacy Motor Club.

Burdett will take over the No. 84 team as Legacy Motor Club embarks upon its first season with Toyota Racing. Johnson will have a part-time schedule while Burdett will have a full-time role with the team.

Legacy Motor Club has announced three races on Johnson’s schedule. He will compete in the spring races at Texas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Legacy MC will announce Johnson’s full schedule in early 2024.

Legacy Motor Club also announced that Evan Bensch will serve as lead engineer of the No. 84 team while Robbie Fairweather will return for a second season as car chief.

“I have a very long history of working with Jason at Hendrick Motorsports — we spent a lot of time together throughout the years,” Johnson said in a statement.

“Jason is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met in the sport, he’s solid and he’s created an amazing Legacy for himself. I’ve always had a great working relationship with him, and I’m just genuinely excited he has joined the Club.”

Burdett joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2001. He was part of the No. 24 team that won the Cup championship with Jeff Gordon. He also worked with Jimmie Johnson as the No. 24 and No. 48 teams operated out of the same shop.

Following a partial season as Dale Jarrett’s crew chief at Michael Waltrip Racing in 2007, Burdett returned to Hendrick Motorsports in 2008. He remained with the organization through the 2014 season before moving to JR Motorsports in Xfinity.

Burdett spent nine seasons at JR Motorsports, seven as the crew chief for Justin Allgaier. He also served as the crew chief for Regan Smith in 2015 and for Brandon Jones in 2023. Burdett celebrated 18 wins at JR Motorsports and became the organization’s winningest crew chief.

“I’m excited to join Legacy Motor Club and reunite with Jimmie,” Burdett said in a statement. “I was part of Jimmie’s team when it all began and witnessed his first win in 2002. I am amazed at the Legacy Jimmie has created throughout the years, and I am honored to be a part of continuing that Legacy with him.

“Partnering with Toyota and their successful history in motorsports is remarkable for our organization. I am dedicated to maximizing our success at the racetrack, to accomplish Cup Series win No. 84 with the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE and write a new chapter in our Legacy.”

