Kyle Busch making five Truck starts for Spire Motorsports

  
Published February 20, 2024 12:11 PM

Kyle Busch will make his return to the Craftsman Truck Series this season after selling Kyle Busch Motorsports to Spire Motorsports.

Busch will join Spire Motorsports for five Truck races and will drive the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado, starting with Saturday’s race at Atlanta. This will be Busch’s first Truck start at the Georgia track since NASCAR reconfigured it into a superspeedway.

Busch’s schedule with Spire Motorsports will continue with Las Vegas on March 1, Bristol on March 16, Texas on April 12 and Darlington on May 10.

NASCAR: Daytona 500
Long: William Byron’s journey to Daytona 500 champion is a remarkable tale
William Byron didn’t start driving cars until he was 14. A dozen years later, he won the sport’s biggest race.

“Even before I was an owner, I always enjoyed racing in the Truck Series, so I’m thankful to Jeff (Dickerson), T.J. (Puchyr) and everyone at Spire Motorsports for the opportunity to compete in the five races that I’m allowed to do each season,” Busch said in a statement.

“A lot of the employees from KBM transitioned over to Spire, and I’ll be working with (crew chief Brian Pattie) and the same group that I had last year, so while it’ll be a little bittersweet not having a KBM decal on the front of the truck and a 51 on the side, I know that I’ll be getting in the best equipment in the series. Once I’m behind the wheel, it’ll look and feel like home and just like always, my only goal will be to add more banners in the shop!”

Busch has 64 Truck wins in his career, the most in series history. Six of these wins were on the old configuration of Atlanta. Busch won the final Truck race at Atlanta before it became a superspeedway.

Busch also has four Truck wins at Las Vegas, five at Bristol and five at Texas. He has never competed in a Truck race at Darlington.

The Atlanta Truck race will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. It will start a doubleheader that includes the Xfinity race at 5 p.m. ET.