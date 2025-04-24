Kyle Larson crashes in Indianapolis 500 test session

Kyle Larson, seeking to become the first driver to compete in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day since 2014, hit the wall in Thursday’s IndyCar test session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

He was uninjured.

Larson was taking part in an IndyCar test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of next month’s practice at the 2.5-mile track.

During the morning session — when teams were given more boost to mimic qualifying conditions — Larson’s car exited Turn 1 wide and slapped the wall with the right side. His car slid down the track to Turn 2 and then headed back up the track, hitting the wall again with the right side of the car.

Larson explained what happened on the IndyCar YouTube stream after exiting the infield care center.

“I just was starting my qualifying laps there and just got really tight, just a bunch of understeer through (Turn) 1 and ran out of space off of Turn 1,” Larson said. “I kind of fought the understeer feeling (Wednesday) and it carried over to (Thursday).

“Honestly, though, I’m happy to crash my first IndyCar and live through it. We’ll just work on it and try to get the balance more comfortable. Just didn’t quite feel like I had the feeling I needed (Wednesday) and it really carried over (Thursday). I think when you’re going faster it really stood out.

“Just a bummer. I know it wasn’t a big hit or anything, but it didn’t feel different than what I was expecting.”

Larson is not expected to be back on the track for the rest of Thursday’s session.

Larson has won two of the last four Cup races heading into Sunday’s event at Talladega Superspeedway.

Larson attempted to run both the Indy 500 and Coke 600 last year. He finished 18th in last year’s rain-delayed Indianapolis 500 and arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway well after the Coca-Cola 600 began. He was set to climb into his Cup car but never got the chance when rain ended the race early.