 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz blames ‘demanding sport’ for Madrid withdrawal but should be fit for French Open
Edmonton Oilers
Oilers face another playoff test after playing awful defense in back-to-back losses to LA Kings
Paige Bueckers
Paige Bueckers dons cowboy hat in Big D as WNBA No. 1 overall pick formally introduced by Wings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_thundermemphis_250424.jpg
Morant over 24.5 points among best bets for Game 3
nbc_roto_knickspistons_250424.jpg
KAT, Harris set for big Game 3 in Pistons-Knicks
nbc_dps_drewbreesintv_250424.jpg
Brees projects Hunter’s NFL path as two-way player

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz blames ‘demanding sport’ for Madrid withdrawal but should be fit for French Open
Edmonton Oilers
Oilers face another playoff test after playing awful defense in back-to-back losses to LA Kings
Paige Bueckers
Paige Bueckers dons cowboy hat in Big D as WNBA No. 1 overall pick formally introduced by Wings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_thundermemphis_250424.jpg
Morant over 24.5 points among best bets for Game 3
nbc_roto_knickspistons_250424.jpg
KAT, Harris set for big Game 3 in Pistons-Knicks
nbc_dps_drewbreesintv_250424.jpg
Brees projects Hunter’s NFL path as two-way player

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Larson crashes in Indianapolis 500 test session

  
Published April 24, 2025 11:06 AM

Kyle Larson, seeking to become the first driver to compete in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day since 2014, hit the wall in Thursday’s IndyCar test session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

He was uninjured.

Larson was taking part in an IndyCar test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of next month’s practice at the 2.5-mile track.

During the morning session — when teams were given more boost to mimic qualifying conditions — Larson’s car exited Turn 1 wide and slapped the wall with the right side. His car slid down the track to Turn 2 and then headed back up the track, hitting the wall again with the right side of the car.

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Talladega weekend
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has two wins at Talladega and scored more top-10 finishes there than any other Cup track.

Larson explained what happened on the IndyCar YouTube stream after exiting the infield care center.

“I just was starting my qualifying laps there and just got really tight, just a bunch of understeer through (Turn) 1 and ran out of space off of Turn 1,” Larson said. “I kind of fought the understeer feeling (Wednesday) and it carried over to (Thursday).

“Honestly, though, I’m happy to crash my first IndyCar and live through it. We’ll just work on it and try to get the balance more comfortable. Just didn’t quite feel like I had the feeling I needed (Wednesday) and it really carried over (Thursday). I think when you’re going faster it really stood out.

“Just a bummer. I know it wasn’t a big hit or anything, but it didn’t feel different than what I was expecting.”

Larson is not expected to be back on the track for the rest of Thursday’s session.

Larson has won two of the last four Cup races heading into Sunday’s event at Talladega Superspeedway.

Larson attempted to run both the Indy 500 and Coke 600 last year. He finished 18th in last year’s rain-delayed Indianapolis 500 and arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway well after the Coca-Cola 600 began. He was set to climb into his Cup car but never got the chance when rain ended the race early.